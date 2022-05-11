ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

A Monticello Bar & Restaurant is Closing This Month

By Courtlin
 3 days ago
Unfortunately, another Eastern Iowa restaurant will be closing its doors in the near future. On Tuesday, May 10th, owners of The Jitney announced on Facebook that the bar is set to close later this month. The post reads:. "We want to thank all of our customers, employees & vendors...

