Will testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) in a hearing titled Cybersecurity in the Health and Education Sectors. Norris, Chapman University vice president and chief information officer and nationally-recognized expert in the field of higher education information technology, will serve as an expert witness to discuss top cybersecurity threats and challenges facing the health and education sectors. She will address actions entities within these sectors have taken to effectively prevent, mitigate and respond to cybersecurity challenges, and the impacts of cyber threats and attacks on students, staff, patients and families.

ORANGE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO