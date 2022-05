We now live in a time, where having internet is almost essential for anything we want to do. It is almost as important as food and water. OK, maybe that is an slight exaggeration. But think about it for a second. When the pandemic hit, perhaps many of you would order food and have it delivered to your home. You could not do that without having internet. Most of us pay our bills online, stream videos, surf the net, check our email, etc. When the internet is down at our jobs, radio included, everything almost screeches to a halt. It is important that everyone have access to it.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO