BILLINGS- Walk MS returned to Billings on Saturday morning as passionate people came together for the powerful purpose of ending Multiple Sclerosis forever. The event took place at the St. John's Pavilion, as everyone had the chance to come together for Walk MS after two years off due to the pandemic. Walkers chose between walking a one mile or three mile course near St. John's.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO