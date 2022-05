Local motorcycle riders are invited to an event this weekend in Butler. A Butler Bike Blessing is planned for Saturday at the American Legion Post 778 rain or shine. All motorcyclists and brands of motorcycles are welcome to enjoy a meet and greet with coffee and doughnuts beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the bike blessing at 10 a.m. Those planning to attend can then stick around and hangout after the blessing for hotdogs.

