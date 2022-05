(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.

SUNBURY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO