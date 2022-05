Officials with Louisiana State Police say they are searching for three juveniles who escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, and a woman they believe helped them. According to Louisiana State Police Troop G Trooper Jonathan Odom, they are searching for 15-year-old Jeremiah Durham, 17-year-old Na'varaya Lane, and 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte after the three juveniles were aided in escaping the facility at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning with the help of an employee.

COUSHATTA, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO