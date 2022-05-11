ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon County, MI

￼Victim’s services unit seeks volunteers

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSCOMMON – Have you been looking for a way to help others in your community? Roscommon County Victim Services Unit (VSU) needs volunteers. Roscommon County Victim Service Unit is available to provide...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Up North Voice

‘Mabel Memorial Fund’ to help Oscoda County

MIO – Mio United Methodist Church recently received a $22,000 grant from the North Central Michigan Community Foundation (NCMCF) to support a variety of financial assistance and human services supporting Oscoda County’s communities. This disbursement came from the Mabel Hager Memorial Fund at NCMCF. NCMCF has held the...
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Clare home invasion suspect named

The suspect in a Clare home invasion that was fatally shot May 5th by the homeowner has been named. A release from Clare Police Chief Dave Saad the man was identified as Kevin Michael Lightall, 48 of Clare. In a press release Thursday morning May 5th, Chief Saad reported that...
CLARE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Roscommon County, MI
Roscommon County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Roscommon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Senior Citizen#Vsu
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Vehicle In St. Clair River 5-12-22

On Thursday May 12, 2022 at approximately 1030 a.m. an aircraft with Customs and Border Protection. noticed a submerged vehicle in the St. Clair River just off the 3400 block of Military Street. Port Huron. Police and Fire departments responded, along with Tri – Hospital EMS and the St. Clair...
PORT HURON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Crews respond to wildfire, public asked to avoid area

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is currently a large wildfire around Blue Lake and Black River Ranch, in the Pigeon Forest, authorities say. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. Four helicopters are dropping water on the fire, authorities say. DNR officials say the fire is more than...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Crash claims life of motorcyclist in Brighton Township

A 56-year-old Fenton man on a 2011 Harley Davison motorcycle was killed on Kensington Road at I-96 on Friday by a vehicle attempting a U-turn. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old Milford man driving a 2016 Ford Fusion with a 21-year-old Highland man as a passenger was southbound on Kensington Road at about 5:14 p.m. Friday, May 13. Kensington Road was closed north of I-96, so the driver pulled off the road to check for directions; the driver then attempted to make a U-turn when his vehicle struck the motorcycle.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

News from Your Sheriff- May 2022

Finally, some nice temperatures and sun for us. It seems like it has been a long cold spring. I want to congratulate or newest graduate of the Kirtland Police Academy, Deputy Zach Noble. Deputy Noble spent five years in the Navy on a nuclear submarine. He told me that he spent a total of three years, nine months, and 21 days under water during those five years. Deputy Noble started out with the Sheriff’s Office on our Reserves, then was hired part time working court security. He showed interest in staying in the area and becoming a certified deputy. We hired him full time and sent him through the police academy at Kirtland Community College. Deputy Noble graduated on May 6, 2022, from the academy in Grayling along with 10 others. Deputy Noble started his field training on May 9 which will last for an average of 14 weeks here. Again, Congratulations to Deputy Zach Noble.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo County Police search for woman involved in hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies are looking for a young woman accused of hitting a man before fleeing the scene Wednesday. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a woman in a white SUV, possibly a Jeep or Toyota, hitting a man standing outside of his work truck in the 6500 Block of Rose Arbour Avenue in Oshtemo Township.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Police: Man in critical condition after traffic crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Flint police say a man is in critical condition after a traffic crash early Friday morning. Police say the crash happened on E/B I-69 near Hammerberg Rd. at approximately 1:38 a.m. in the city of Flint. New links: CDC recommends masks in 16 Michigan counties due to...
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

New Details Emerge After Apparent Drowning of 12 year-old Boy in Antrim County

We are learning new details today about a tragedy in the water in Ellsworth that claimed the life of a 12 year-old boy on Thursday. 9&10 News was on the scene Thursday night in Ellsworth, where crews pulled the boy from the water at River Park near the Wooden Shoe Campground. First responders worked on the boy as he was rushed to the hospital. But 9&10 News learned Friday morning that the boy was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving at the hospital.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Crime Stoppers: Police need help in burglary case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs the public’s help in three cases this week. LPD needs help identifying a burglary suspect, and two people have warrants out for their arrest. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the man pictured below, who allegedly broke into a home on the 1800 […]
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

Indian River Man Sentenced to Prison for Builder Fraud

Steven Broman from Indian River was sentenced to serve 28 months to 15 years in prison Friday afternoon. According to police records in two separate cases from 2019 and 2020, Broman agreed to perform residential construction work for two Charlevoix County victims. Broman was paid $13,700 in one incident that...
INDIAN RIVER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 injured in pin-in crash involving tractor

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured early Friday morning in a pin-in crash involving a tractor. Police say the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. on Harding Street near 16th Avenue. A Chevy Equinox, driven by a 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman, had been traveling westbound on Harding Street when she collided with the back of a tractor. The tractor, driven by a 29-year-old Conklin man, had been pulling an agricultural sprayer, police say.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy