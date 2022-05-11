￼Victim’s services unit seeks volunteers

Finally, some nice temperatures and sun for us. It seems like it has been a long cold spring. I want to congratulate or newest graduate of the Kirtland Police Academy, Deputy Zach Noble. Deputy Noble spent five years in the Navy on a nuclear submarine. He told me that he spent a total of three years, nine months, and 21 days under water during those five years. Deputy Noble started out with the Sheriff’s Office on our Reserves, then was hired part time working court security. He showed interest in staying in the area and becoming a certified deputy. We hired him full time and sent him through the police academy at Kirtland Community College. Deputy Noble graduated on May 6, 2022, from the academy in Grayling along with 10 others. Deputy Noble started his field training on May 9 which will last for an average of 14 weeks here. Again, Congratulations to Deputy Zach Noble.

