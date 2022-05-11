Phone call during pandemic changed comedian's life

Like most performing artists, Troy Hammond’s career was hit hard by the pandemic.

That’s until this blind comedian, who attended Ohio University, found himself screen testing for the comedy series “Welcome to Flatch” now airing on Fox.

“I did not have any incoming work for over a year and a half and the weekend before Thanksgiving 2021, I got a phone call,” Hammond said, during a recent phone interview with The Athens News.

That was the phone call that brought about a unique change for this stand-up comedian’s life.

Hammond was born and raised in New Lexington with vision problems that plagued him until he lost his vision completely to glaucoma at age 14 in 1976. Four years later, he found himself as a student at OU. He now resides in Columbus.

It was there that Hammond struggled to find his career path until he took the nation’s first accredited comedy class taught by Mel Helitzer. For the final, he had to perform on the stage of the former Baker Center at the former Front Room.

“Mel would tell people, ‘Standing ovation was an A. Enthusiastic applause was a B. Polite applause was a C. If they throw fruit, it’s an F and if the fruit is edible, they’ll mark you up to a D,” Hammond said.

For his set, Hammond did a few blind jokes and then a few visual jokes, like saying he was going to juggle and then just throwing the oranges out into the audience.

“And after that they stopped laughing, I said, ‘That didn’t work. Let’s try these.’ And I pulled out three daggers and made moves like I was going to throw them and then I put them back in the bag,” he said laughing.

After receiving a standing ovation there, Hammond spent the next few years honing his skills by performing on every stage he could find. To date, he has performed in 35 states and has come to realize that his blindness truly makes him unique.

Hammond said he’s come to realize that he’s likely the first blind person many of his audience members have ever personally encountered. So instead of the typical self-depreciating act like those done by many heavy-set comedians, Hammond gives a real look into life from his perspective.

In 2008, Hammond filmed a pilot for a television series that was never picked up. He’s also been on various news shows; however, most of that work has focused more on his blindness than his comedy.

Then that phone call came just before Thanksgiving 2021 when he was asked to screen test for the American version of the British BBC show “This Country,” at the request of creator Jenny Bicks and director Paul Feig.

“And all I could think is, ‘How did they know who I am,’” Hammond said. “I just lucked into it and was a perfect fit for it from what people tell me. They wanted a disabled person with a background in comedy and the only grownup job I’ve been able to maintain over the last 40 years is in comedy.”

Then just a week and a half after Thanksgiving, Hammond found himself on the set of the show that became known as “Welcome to Flatch,” a documentary-style show about a made-up town in Ohio with a cast of unique and eccentric characters. Hammond plays the role of Blind Billy, who is hired to serve as assistant to Father Joe.

In his first scene, Hammond has to grab the bottom of fellow actress Aya Cash.

“I very politely said, ‘Aya may I put my hand on your hip for a second just so I have a general idea where to look for the Mason/Dixon,’” Hammond said laughing.

Hammond’s character is a little rough around the edges and he believes it’s because Blind Billy is bored.

“I grew up in New Lexington, Ohio which is three times the size of Flatch. That still doesn’t break 5,000. I know what it’s like being in a small town ,” he said.

Hammond said Blind Billy is a creative and intelligent person who is bored to the point that he decides to make his own fun by doing things like wrecking Big Mandy’s day.

Aside from the character played by Elayne Boosler on “Night Court” in the 1980s, Hammond said he couldn’t think of a blind character in sit-com who played a heavy.

“The whole idea they got an actual blind guy to say some of the mean-spirited stuff makes it funnier,” he said. “Seeing a sighted guy do that is normal.”

Hammond said 95 percent of the disabled characters you see on TV and film are able-bodied actors. That’s why he said there aren’t many disabled actors out there today because it’s much easier for an able-bodied actor to play someone with a disability than the reverse.

“I can’t go out as the kindly doctor or the waiter or even the crossing guard and have any believability to the character,” he said.

Hammond’s true Hollywood story came that first day on set as well. He went back to his trailer and discovered there was a refrigerator, a dressing room table and a mirror on the wall. Then he went back out to shoot the next scene and asked a wardrobe person if they could direct him to a public restroom.

“When I got back to my trailer, I discovered that mirror on the wall was my bathroom door. I was so excited about being there, I didn’t even think I probably had my own bathroom. That’s one of Troy Hammond’s true Hollywood stories. I’m not proud, but it’s life,” he joked.

“Once I found out they had provided toilet facilities, it was awesome,” Hammond said.

This is a dog-eat-dog industry and it’s not very often that actors look out for each other as closely on a set as Hammond said he saw from the cast and crew on “Welcome to Flatch.”

“I’ve been in stand-up comedy most of my adult life and very rarely do you find people who are in the same show with you have your best interest at heart,” he said. “There’s just a really good chemistry with those people. Everyone is there to do the same thing. Everybody takes it a lot more seriously than me.”

The full 14-episode season is now available for viewing on Hulu.