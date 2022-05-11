Man shot, killed at Tchula gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested a man over the weekend after he fired shots shortly after a funeral. Officers responded to the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue near the R Bernard Funeral Services for an aggravated assault on May 14. The victim said she and...
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) – Two teens have been arrested and charged after breaking into a Yazoo City car dealership early Saturday morning, police say. The 16 and 17-year-old allegedly hopped the fence of American Automotive around midnight and broke into the business, stealing car keys from inside. This...
Two Mississippi boaters discovered an unidentified body floating in a river Sunday. Authorities said they retrieved the body of a young woman in the Leaf River near the Highway 590 bridge in Ellisville, Mississippi. Police said the identify of the woman and how she died are under investigation. Anyone with...
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – One person is dead following a crash in Madison County on Sunday morning. According to officials, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 16 near Highway 17 in Madison Co. Fifty-one-year-old Little R. Smith of Canton was traveling east in...
A Mississippi man was arrested last week after a search warrant turned up a large cache of drugs, guns and nearly $13,000 in cash. On May 11, Saltillo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 117 Rippavilla St in Saltillo. As a result of the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson police are cracking down on crime after a violent week, including in the downtown district. Police officials held a press conference on Sunday to lay out their plan of action. This after a wave of gun violence in parts of Jackson. Business owners say...
COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifies 23-year-old Amarcus McMillen as the person killed in an apartment on Waterworks Road. The second victim, a woman, was shot and transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle- with non-life threatening injuries. Chief Fred Shelton said the department is searching for a...
A Mississippi woman died in a crash on a rural Mississippi highway early Sunday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash in Madison County, which occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Highway patrol officers responded to the wreck on Highway 16 near Highway 17. Troopers report that a...
It has since been confirmed that the victim was an off-duty police officer with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Trooper Roderick Sharp. Authorities in Panola County have a person of interest in custody and are preparing to begin inquiries as the investigation continues. Sharp’s body was sent for forensic examination and...
JACKSON, Miss. — A store clerk is facing charges after police say he shot a customer after an argument. The incident happened Thursday night at a Texaco on Northside Drive. Police said after the argument, the clerk came behind the customer and shot him multiple times. The victim is...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning. MPD said officers responded to Eastern Gardens Apartments at 3:30 a.m. and located a male inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is...
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Madison County early Sunday morning. Highway patrol officers responded to the wreck around 1 a.m. on Highway 16 near Highway 17. They say a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 51-year-old Little R. Smith of Canton, was traveling east when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole.
Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect who was seen on video hugging the victim before the fatal shooting last year, authorities said Friday. The 38-year-old male was fatally shot May 30th, 2021, at about 2:25 a.m. in the...
COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- One person is in the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Columbus. Gunfire rang out on the corner of Brook and Read Drive around 1:45 p.m. A homeowners car was hit by a bullet. Chief Fred Shelton said the investigation is still in the early stages. Officers are...
MOUNT HERMON – On May 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Pamela Brown and16-year-old Jaquan Brown of Kentwood.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death inside of a car in Southeast Memphis Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hickory Hill Road. MPD said they found one man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – A tree has fallen on a home in Warren County, trapping a woman inside, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. This as severe thunderstorms tore through large swaths of the state Sunday evening. Multiple agencies are on the scene on Roadrunner Road, along with medics.
6:55 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call regarding a disturbance in progress on Williams Street. 7:01 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling on HWY 25 North toward the Four Corners area. 7:03 a.m. – Carthage Police and...
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A female body discovered by boaters on the Leaf River was recovered Sunday afternoon, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. JCSD assisted the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks with the recovery after it was discovered near the Mississippi 590 bridge and boat ramp.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was found shot dead inside of a car. Officers responded to the 3700 Block of Hickory Hill Road for a man down call just before 2:30 p.m. on May 14. Upon arrival, officers found a man...
Comments / 0