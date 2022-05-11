ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina math lover wins nearly $200K in lottery by playing first digits of pi

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8oCc_0faBHj5X00

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina math lover’s fondness for pi helped him score a sweet victory in the state’s lottery.

According to WRAL and WNCN, Jonathan Ruby, 64, of Raleigh, said his numbers for the Nov. 28 Cash 5 drawing came from the first digits of the mathematical concept – 3.1415. His ticket and two others matched the winning numbers of 3-14-15-31-41 to nab one-third of the $578,823 jackpot, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Tuesday.

“I’ve always been an extremely big math person,” Ruby, a bartender, said in a statement, adding that he “kept seeing that number” throughout his life.

“I even lived at a 314 address as a child,” he said, according to the lottery.

Ruby, who purchased his ticket at Han-Dee Hugo’s on Hillsborough Street, won $192,941 but ended up taking home $137,012 after tax withholdings, the lottery said. He plans to use his winnings to pay bills and contribute to his retirement savings, according to the news release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

2 NC cities among top 25 places to retire in America

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have been named two of the top 25 places to retire in America, according to Forbes’ “Best Places To Retire In 2022” list.  “Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change […]
ECONOMY
WCNC

Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million in lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is $1 million richer after she bought a scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store. Loretta Mitchell bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart in Winston-Salem. That's when she found out she won the $1 million prize. Mitchell could...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
UPI News

North Carolina man completes 1,175-mile, 5-month hike

May 13 (UPI) -- A man from North Carolina has completed his 5-month trek along the 1,175-mile North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Carrying trekking poles and with his signature full beard, "Trail" Marshall finished the home stretch on May 6, arriving at Jockey's Ridge State Park in Nags Head, N.C. Marshall...
NAGS HEAD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#The Lottery#Wral#Wncn#Cox Media Group
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina

North Carolina is truly a state for all seasons. In the spring, the state comes to life with blooming flowers and fresh green foliage. The summer months are perfect for lazy days at the beach or exploring the many hiking trails in the mountains. Autumn brings stunning displays of color as the leaves change, and winter brings a chance to enjoy snow sports or a cozy fireside.
kiss951.com

12 Tips for Voters on 2022 Primary Election Day in North Carolina

It is time to cast your votes, North Carolina. With in-person early voting ending at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Primary Election Day is right around the corner. This will be on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022. We have 12 tips for all our voters on the 2022 Primary Election Day in North Carolina.
ELECTIONS
WCNC

Popular Ballantyne bar closes permanently 'effective immediately'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yet another popular spot in the Charlotte area is closing its doors. On Thursday, Blue Olive Lounge Ballantyne announced it would be "closed permanently effective immediately" on its social media platforms. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WGAU

Identical success: Florida twins are co-salutatorians with same GPAs

TAMPA, Fla. — Identical twins graduated from a west-central Florida high school as co-salutatorians -- thanks to their identical grade-point averages. Alexander Deevers, and his brother, Dane Deevers, finished with 9.12 GPAs at Wharton High School in Tampa, WTVT reported. The brothers credited their weighted averages to advanced placement courses and dual-enrollment at Hillsborough Community College, according to the television station.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WNCT

North Carolina the No. 2 safest state during COVID

(WNCT) – Wallethub posted an article recently about the safest states during COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina ranked No. 2 overall. The rankings are set up across five key metrics that include the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
corneliustoday.com

NC State Treasurer blasts Atrium’s proposed merger

May 12. By Dave Yochum. The proposed merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health into a six-state medical behemoth has drawn fire from the North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, a Republican. He cited the “monopolistic nature” of the merger which would create the sixth-largest health system in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

North Carolina will launch initiative to expand internet access

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced an initiative called Internet for All, which will launch in North Carolina. Using $45 billion in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, every state will get $5 million to create a 5-year action...
DURHAM, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

N.C. DMF implementing new shrimp management measures

— New shrimp management measures will go into effect Sunday, May 15 in North Carolina state waters. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission approved the measures to reduce bycatch and protect habitat with the adoption of the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 at its February business meeting. N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy Rawls implemented the new measures by proclamation. These proclamations are available on the DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/proclamations.
AGRICULTURE
wraltechwire.com

Big shark + big toothache: What NC researchers discover from an ancient bad tooth

RALEIGH – Did the world’s largest prehistoric shark need an orthodontist, or did it just have a bad lunch?. Researchers from North Carolina State University and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences examined a deformed tooth from an Otodus megalodon shark in a search for the root cause: was it developmental, or related to feeding? The work could give paleontologists more insight into the developmental processes associated with tooth injury in ancient sharks, as well as feeding behavior.
RALEIGH, NC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy