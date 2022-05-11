ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Aylesbury robbery sees victims threatened with knife in alleyway near Morrisons

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobbers threatened to stab a victim with a kitchen knife during a mugging in a Buckinghamshire alleyway. A 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old relative were walking down the Friar alleyway towards Morrisons in Aylesbury when they were approached by two men. One of them asked for a cigarette before...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

