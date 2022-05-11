ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Saturday’s Texas turnout – 7.5%

By Samuel Wonacott
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7VBE_0faBH6wZ00

Welcome to the Wednesday, May 11, Brew.

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:

  1. Texas’ May 7 constitutional amendment election turnout
  2. A look at Idaho’s May 17 primaries
  3. Pennsylvania sees the fewest candidates running for the U.S. House since 2016

Texas’ May 7 constitutional amendment election turnout

On May 7, Texas voters decided on two statewide ballot measures. Across the state, voters also decided local school board elections.

Voters approved both constitutional amendments. Turnout was 7.5% of registered voters, the lowest in a constitutional amendment election since November 2017.

Proposition 1 allowed the Legislature to reduce the school tax limit for homeowners aged 65 and over and the disabled to reflect tax rate reductions enacted during the preceding tax year. Proposition 2 increased the school tax homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.

The Texas Legislature can refer constitutional amendments to the ballot. However, most amendments are referred in odd-numbered years because they coincide with the legislative session. Between 1995 and 2021, 175 of 177 (98.9%) statewide ballot measures appeared on odd-numbered year ballots.

The turnout in odd-year constitutional amendment elections has averaged 10.9% since 1985. For comparison, the turnout in even-year general elections has averaged 51.3% during the same period. Constitutional amendments have appeared on even-year general elections ballots twice since 1985 – once in 2014, when turnout was 33.7%, and once in 2002, when turnout was 36.2%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJMId_0faBH6wZ00

There were also school board elections in Texas. Click here to see election results for all 47 districts within our coverage scope.

In Tarrant County, home to some of the state’s largest school districts, turnout was 7.73% of registered voters.

A look at Idaho’s May 17 primaries

Idaho is one of five states holding statewide elections on May 17. Let’s take a look at how primaries work in the Gem State.

Congressional races

Both of Idaho’s U.S. House districts are up for election. Idaho voters will also decide a U.S. Senate race.

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R) represents Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, while Rep. Mike Simpson (R) represents Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. In the 1st Congressional District Republican primary, Fulcher is the only candidate on the ballot. The story is the same for the 1st Congressional District Democratic primary, which features Kaylee Peterson and no other candidates. In the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary, Simpson, Flint Christensen, Daniel Algiers Lucas Levy, Chris Porter, and Bryan Smith are on the ballot. The 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary features Wendy Norman and no other candidates.

The Republican primary for Idaho’s U.S. Senate seat features incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo, Brenda Bourn, Natalie Fleming, Scott Trotter, and Ramont Turnbull. In the Democratic primary, Ben Pursley and David Roth will appear on the ballot.

State

Idaho is holding elections this year for all 70 House seats and all 35 Senate seats. Idaho is also holding elections for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, controller, and superintendent of public instruction.

Idaho is a Republican trifecta, meaning that Republicans control the governor’s office and both chambers of state legislature. Republicans hold 27 of the state’s 35 Senate seats and 58 of the state’s 70 House seats. In the House and Senate, more incumbents face primary challenges this year than at any point since at least 2014. Seventy-five incumbents filed for re-election, 61.3% of whom (46) are in contested primaries. Of those 46 incumbents in contested primaries, there were 45 Republicans, and one Democrat. Redistricting is part of the reason why there are more contested primaries. Redistricting can sometimes put multiple incumbents inside the same district. Four incumbent vs. incumbent primaries are scheduled in Idaho this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQWhe_0faBH6wZ00

In the Republican gubernatorial primary, incumbent Brad Little, Janice McGeachin, Steven Bradshaw, Ben Cannady, Ed Humphreys, Ashley Jackson, Lisa Marie, and Cody Usabel are on the ballot. McGeachin is the current lieutenant governor. Little’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been a central issue in the race. In two instances in 2021, McGeachin issued executive orders related to COVID-19 while Little was out of state. McGeachin’s first order, issued while Little was at a Republican Governors Association meeting, banned mask mandates. McGeachin’s second order, issued when Little was at the U.S.-Mexico border, expanded a ban on state entities requiring vaccination or testing. Little rescinded both orders when he returned to the state. In November 2021, former President Donald Trump (R) endorsed McGeachin.

In the Democratic primary, Stephen Heidt, David Reily, and Shelby Rognstad are on the ballot.

Two seats on the Idaho Supreme Court are also up for election this year. Eighty-seven of the country’s 344 state supreme court seats are up for election this year.

In Idaho, the primary candidate with the most votes wins—even if that candidate receives less than 50% of the total vote. Idaho is one of 40 states without primary election runoffs. The state does not cancel uncontested primaries, and write-in candidates have to file.

Pennsylvania has the fewest candidates running for the U.S. House since 2016

The filing deadline for candidates running for the U.S. House in Pennsylvania this year was March 15. Forty-eight candidates are running for Pennsylvania’s seventeen U.S. House districts, including 23 Democrats and 25 Republicans. That’s 2.82 candidates per district, slightly less than the 2.83 candidates per district in 2020, and less than the 4.66 in 2018.

Here are some other highlights from this year’s filings:

  • This is the first election to take place under new district lines following the 2020 census, which resulted in Pennsylvania losing one U.S. House district.
  • The 48 U.S. House candidates running this year are the fewest since 2016, when 44 candidates filed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIkeH_0faBH6wZ00
  • Rep. Fred Keller (R), who represents the 12th district, is retiring, and Rep. Conor Lamb (D), who represents the 17th district, is running for the U.S. Senate.
  • Six candidates — one Republican and five Democrats — are running in the 12th district, the most running for one seat this year. Five candidates — three Republicans and two Democrats — are running in the 17th district.
  • There are five contested Democratic primaries this year, the lowest number since 2016. There are six contested Republican primaries, one more than in 2020, but two less than in 2018.
  • There are 13 districts where incumbents do not face primary challengers.
  • One district — the 3rd — is guaranteed to Democrats because no Republicans filed. Two districts — the 13th and the 14th — are guaranteed to Republicans because no Democrats filed.

Pennsylvania and four other states — Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oregon — are holding primary elections on May 17. Pennsylvania uses a closed primary process, so voters must register with a political party to vote in the primary election. Primary winners are not required to garner an outright majority of the votes cast.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

State legislator partisan breakdown for April

According to Ballotpedia’s April partisan count of the 7,383 state legislative seats across the United States, 54.35% of all state legislators are Republicans and 44.37% are Democrats. This is a 0.06% increase for Republicans and a 0.57% decrease for Democrats from April 2021. Ballotpedia tallies the partisan balance of...
ALASKA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania primary 2022: A guide to voting in Tuesday's election

Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in the 2022 primary election. The election will determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for November's general election for multiple races, depending where you live. The highest profile Pennsylvania elections are for governor and U.S. Senator. Here's the rundown on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Elections
cowboystatedaily.com

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was...
WYOMING STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments, Wage Increase for Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Russ Fulcher
Person
Ed Humphreys
Ballotpedia News

$18 minimum wage campaign collects 1 million signatures for California initiative

On May 12, Yes on the California Living Wage Act, the campaign behind an initiative to increase the state’s minimum wage to $18, announced that they had collected over 1 million signatures. The initiative would enact a law to increase the minimum wage at different intervals depending on whether an employer has 26 or more workers or 25 or fewer workers. For employers with 26 or more workers, the minimum wage would reach $18 on Jan. 1, 2025. For employers with 25 or fewer workers, the minimum wage would reach $18 on Jan. 1, 2026. After reaching $18 an hour, the minimum wage would be tied to the CPI-W. Currently, the state’s minimum wage is $15 for large employers and $14 for smaller employers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s 14,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
EDUCATION
Ballotpedia News

Rate of state legislative incumbents facing contested primaries in Pennsylvania at its highest since 2014

Forty-two of the 190 Pennsylvania state legislators running for re-election this year—20 Democrats and 22 Republicans—face contested primaries. That equals 22% of incumbents seeking re-election, the highest rate since 2014. The remaining 78% of incumbents are not facing primary challengers. A contested primary is one where more candidates...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Democratic Primaries#House#The Texas Legislature
Ballotpedia News

Jim Pillen wins Republican primary for Nebraska governor

Jim Pillen defeated eight other candidates in the Republican Party primary for governor of Nebraska on May 10. Incumbent Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) was term-limited. Along with Pillen, Charles Herbster and Brett Lindstrom led the primary field in endorsements, funding, and media attention. The Lincoln Journal Star’s Don Walton wrote on May 1 that the primary had “developed into a fluid and unpredictable [race],” which he said “[appeared] to be tightening with three candidates moving within grasp of victory.” With over 95% of precincts reporting, Pillen had received 34% of the vote to Herbster’s 30% and Lindstrom’s 26%.
NEBRASKA STATE
Texas Politics Digest

With Sham Hearing, Texas Republicans Fail to Address the 24,000+ Texas Voters Disenfranchised During the March Primary

AUSTIN, TX — Today, The Texas House Elections Committee held an interim hearing where the Republican leadership yet again completely abrogated their duties to Texans. Republican Chairman Briscoe Cain chose to focus that hearing on his own political agenda instead of focusing it on the 24,000 Texans who were disenfranchised during the primary election as a direct result of Republicans’ decision to pass anti-voter legislation last year.
DALLAS, TX
Ballotpedia News

New Hampshire enacts new state senate map

New Hampshire enacted new state senate districts on May 6, 2022, when Gov. Chris Sununu (R) signed a proposal that both legislative chambers approved into law. The maps will take effect for New Hampshire’s 2022 state legislative elections. On February 16, the New Hampshire Senate passed a map in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Georgia voters to decide timber equipment tax exemption on Nov. 8

Georgia voters will decide whether to exempt timber equipment from property taxes on Nov. 8. The measure would exempt any equipment owned by a timber business and used in the production or harvest of timber from ad valorem property taxes. The House approved House Bill 997, which proposed the measure, on March 15 by a vote of 171-0. The Senate approved it on March 30 by a vote of 50-1. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed House Bill 997 on May 10, sending the measure to the ballot for voter approval.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Mooney defeats McKinley in WV-2 Republican primary

U.S. Rep. Alexander Mooney defeated U.S. Rep. David McKinley, Susan Buchser-Lochocki, Rhonda Hercules, and Mike Seckman in the Republican primary for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District on May 10, 2022. As a result of redistricting, Reps. McKinley (District 1) and Mooney (District 2) ran for re-election in the same district.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy