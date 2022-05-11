I packed for a weeklong cruise with just a carry-on and a backpack. Here are 10 items I'm glad I brought and 7 things I wish I had with me.

The author packed for a weeklong cruise onboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world. Joey Hadden/Insider

I took my first cruise on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas , the largest cruise ship ever.

For the seven-night Caribbean cruise, I brought only a carry-on suitcase and a backpack.

I liked packing light but had some regrets. I wished I had earplugs and a bar of laundry detergent.

The author's bags packed for her cruise. Joey Hadden/Insider

I recently took a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean with just a carry-on suitcase and a backpack. It was my first time traveling by cruise ship and while packing light made the trip easier, I did forget a few critical items.

A magnet on the author's door. Joey Hadden/Insider

One of the best things I packed was a magnet to help make my stateroom stand out amid a long hallway of identical blue doors ...

The author forgot to download movies. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author's sunscreen. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author forgot aloe vera gel. Joey Hadden/Insider

An arrow points to the author's rash guard hanging up to dry. Joey Hadden/Insider

... But I wished I downloaded some movies and shows to watch on my phone in my room since the cruise Wi-Fi wasn't strong enough for me to stream.During my cruise, I enjoyed a few beach days. For long days in the sun, I was glad I packed sunscreen ...... However, I wished I had remembered to bring some aloe vera gel for the day I forgot to apply it and got burnt.Some beaches in the Caribbean, like Tulum, Mexico, don't allow sunscreen in the ocean to protect wildlife, my excursion guide said. So, I was glad I brought a rash guard to protect my torso from the sun ...

Clear waters at the beach in Tulum (L) and a waterproof phone case (R). Joey Hadden/Insider, Getty Images

... The ocean water was so clear that I wished I had brought a waterproof case for my phone to take pictures, too.

The author wears a sunhat at a port. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author forgot to bring a cap for windier days. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author wears a sweater early in the morning. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author wears the only pair of pants she brought. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author didn't bring detergent. Getty Images

The author's walking shoes (L) and waterproof shoes (R). Joey Hadden/Insider

The author uses a smaller bag. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author wears a digital watch. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author brought vitamins. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author remembered to pack Dramamine. Joey Hadden/Insider

Earplugs were the author's most missed item. modustollens/Shuttershock

This sunhat also came in handy to block the sun ...... But I wished I brought an adjustable cap for windy days on the top decks when my sunhat wouldn't stay on my head.Even though the weather was hot during the day, this sweater came in handy for cool, windy nights and mornings ...... But I only packed one pair of pants and had to wear them every night. I should have packed a couple more.I wished I'd brought a bar of detergent to wash my clothes since I packed light and laundry services on the ship cost extra ...... At least I brought the right shoes: sneakers for walking around ports and waterproof sandals for the pools and beaches.Thankfully, I also remembered to bring a waist pack to carry a few things when I didn't feel like lugging my backpack around.I was also glad I brought a digital watch to keep on ship time, the time zone that cruise ships stick to even while docked at ports that are in different time zones.I wanted to try my best to avoid illness and was glad I packed vitamins ...... and also medicine to combat motion sickness, which I experienced frequently.More than anything, I wished I had earplugs to help me sleep during rough nights at sea, which sounded like thunder in my stateroom. It was especially loud since I was at the front of the ship, where seasoned cruisers said movement on ships feels the strongest. Next time, I'll come prepared.

