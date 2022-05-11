Remember the iPod? After 21 years, Apple is discontinuing the iconic music player

U2 partnered with Apple to release a special edition of the iPod in 2004. Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

Apple is discontinuing its iconic iPod music player.

On Tuesday , Apple said that the iPod Touch will still be available "while supplies last."

Released in 2001, the iPod was the first MP3 player capable of storing up to 1,000 songs.

The reason for the iPod's discontinuation is that many of its other products have incorporated the device's portable music streaming function, Apple said.

The news immediately sparked a flurry of nostalgic posts on social media, with users sharing pictures and reminiscing about their favorite iPods collected over the years.

British gaming YouTuber @MrDalekJD tweeted: "Damn... lowkey a little sad to see that Apple has officially discontinued the iPod from today. This thing changed the music game forever. RIP."

Released in 2001 with a scroll wheel, the iPod was the first MP3 player capable of storing 1,000 songs. Besides the iPod and iPod Touch, other versions of the device have included the iPod Mini, iPod Nano, and iPod Shuffle.

Apple has sold around 450 million iPods since the device was launched, the New York Times reported , citing information from venture capital firm Loup Ventures.

In the blog post, Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said that "the spirit of iPod lives on."

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," he said.

