Wilmington, NC

VIDEO: Hoggard High School makes comeback win with grand slam

foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Hoggard High School baseball team made a comeback win against Southern Alamance with a grand slam from Bennett McNeill on Tuesday, May 10. The Hoggard Vikings and the SA...

foxwilmington.com

foxwilmington.com

UNCW brings home first CAA Softball Championship win

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – UNCW won its first CAA Softball Championship with a 10-2 win over Elon University. The team improves to 32-13 after the victory with an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Emily Winstead, Kara Hammock, Morgan Britt, and Janel Gamache were selected to the CAA-All-Tournament team....
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Dozens participate in 2nd annual Alex Highsmith Youth Football Camp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The rain didn't stop dozens of athletes from lacing up their cleats for the 2nd annual Alex Highsmith Youth Football Camp. The event was held at Ashley High School, where Highsmith once played, and now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "It says even no...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes chasing his dreams

CHARLOTTE — Kalon Barnes has always been fast, even though that's not why they called him "Boogie" as a kid. He's also been competitive, so he and his family have gone back and forth about high school track records, and also who makes the best ramen noodles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman takes home million-dollar prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket paid off for a Winston-Salem woman! Loretta Mitchell bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem and took home a $1 million prize! She chose the lump sum option, taking home over $425,000. Congratulations, Loretta!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
CBS Baltimore

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Will No Longer Run In Preakness Stakes, Owner Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rich Strike, the improbable 80-1 winner of the Kentucky Derby, will not make a bid for the Triple Crown and skip the upcoming Preakness Stakes, owner Rick Dawson said. In a statement released by the Maryland Jockey Club, Dawson said the horse will continue to rest and point to the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes. "Obviously, with our tremendous effort & win in the Derby it's very, very tempting to alter our course & run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group, however, after much...
WCNC

Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million in lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is $1 million richer after she bought a scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store. Loretta Mitchell bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart in Winston-Salem. That's when she found out she won the $1 million prize. Mitchell could...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

May 12: NC counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as 'swarm' of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
CATAWBA, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it's good to do some research on an area before you get there.
WFXR

World record fallfish caught from Virginia's Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Beach Named One of the Best Beaches in the US

As summer gets closer, time to consider what beaches are really worth a visit. How about the best beaches in the USA? We have discussed the best beaches in North Carolina, but all of the US, wow! I am sure there are some that you would expect like beaches in Hawaii and California. But, guess what state also made the list? You got that right, North Carolina!
outerbanksvoice.com

John D. Johnson of Elizabeth City, May 5

John David Johnson, age 62, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Norfolk, VA on September 28, 1959 to the late Warren Clinton Johnson and Rosa Lee Hunter. He is survived by his Partner, Beulah "Suki" Lassiter, and...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

