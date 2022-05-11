VIDEO: Hoggard High School makes comeback win with grand slam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rich Strike, the improbable 80-1 winner of the Kentucky Derby, will not make a bid for the Triple Crown and skip the upcoming Preakness Stakes, owner Rick Dawson said. In a statement released by the Maryland Jockey Club, Dawson said the horse will continue to rest and point to the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes. “Obviously, with our tremendous effort & win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course & run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group, however, after much...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO