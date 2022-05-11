ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texas football isn't Alabama, which might make Arch Manning a fit for Longhorns | Opinion

By Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

If Arch Manning wants to best position himself to win a national championship, to be surrounded by future NFL talent, and to join a readymade power, then the five-star quarterback prospect’s recruiting decision should be simple: Choose Alabama or Georgia.

If he wants to carve his own legacy, though, then the most attractive choice for the latest ballyhooed talent from the First Family of SEC Football would be to choose a lame-duck Big 12 school.

If Manning can bring Texas "back," that narrative would catapult what his grandfather Archie and uncles Peyton or Eli achieved during their standout careers in the SEC.

The tea leaves suggest the Longhorns are well-positioned in the Manning sweepstakes. On3.com lists Texas as the frontrunner for Manning’s commitment ahead of Georgia and Alabama, although the rising senior at Isidore Newman in New Orleans has said little publicly to distinguish Texas from those SEC powers.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

COLLEGE DECISION: Top-ranked 2023 football recruit Arch Manning planning to visit LSU, Florida

ARCH MANNING: 'Athens is probably the best college town'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRxlH_0faB8ar400
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

There’s no wrong choice here.

Manning is the top-rated player in the 2023 recruiting class. No matter his college choice, he’s on a path that leads to the NFL.

At Alabama and Georgia, Manning would enter a robust program and tasked with continuing the success.

Once a dynasty known for defense and bruising tailbacks, Alabama quarterbacks are second to none nowadays. Alabama's Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and an early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Alabama’s two previous quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa, became first-round draft picks.

But Alabama is never about any one player, and Manning could have a great career and still not establish himself on a higher plane than Tagovailoa, Jones or Young.

Reigning national champion Georgia has emerged as a twin power within the SEC. Like Alabama, signing with the Bulldogs would ensure Manning would be surrounded by elite talent, although defense is the calling card of coach Kirby Smart's program.

Texas, meanwhile, is coming off a 5-7 season. The Longhorns have never reached the College Football Playoff, and they’ve had just two quarterbacks drafted since Vince Young became a first-round pick in 2006. Not since Young has a Texas offensive player been drafted in the first round.

What better way for Manning to escape the shadow of his grandfather and uncles than re-establishing Texas as a national power?

By Manning’s junior season, Texas will be in the SEC. When Texas A&M debuted in the SEC in 2012, Johnny Manziel ensured the Aggies a majestic arrival. Manning could have a similar effect for the Longhorns' SEC debut.

Joining the established elite has never been a prerequisite for the Manning family.

Consider Peyton Manning’s selection of Tennessee . He forged his own path and signed as part of the Vols' No. 1-ranked 1994 recruiting class, in what became a turning-point moment for UT's success in the '90s.

Peyton hit it off with Tennessee’s then-offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe during his recruitment and throughout his career. Eli later played for Cutcliffe when he was the coach at Ole Miss.

Comparatively, Arch Manning has meshed with Steve Sarkisian, who is entering his second season as Texas’ coach after two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

“Obviously, he’s a freak of a coach with what he did at Alabama and the Falcons and everywhere else,” Arch Manning told 247Sports last year. “He knows how to coach quarterbacks. He’s actually just a real nice guy and really laid back, and I like him a lot.”

Like Sarkisian, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien boasts NFL experience. But given the rate the Tide cycles through offensive coordinators, the chance of O’Brien being at Alabama in 2023 seems no better than a coinflip.

Sarkisian, who played quarterback at BYU, doesn’t have an ironclad track record of success like Alabama coach Nick Saban or Smart. Alcohol issues cost Sarkisian his job at Southern Cal in 2015. But he's always had a way with quarterbacks. Six of the quarterbacks Sarkisian worked with as an assistant at USC or Alabama became first-round draft picks.

Texas football, in its current form, isn't comparable to Alabama or Georgia. Since 2010, the Longhorns have had five losing seasons and one 10-win season.

That could be part of the appeal.

Texas would provide more of a blank slate where Manning can paint himself as the savior for a slumbering program.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Texas football isn't Alabama, which might make Arch Manning a fit for Longhorns | Opinion

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Texas Transfer Tre Mitchell Commits to Big 12 Rival

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team suffered a major setback earlier this season when big man Tre Mitchell took an indefinite leave of absence, just before a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, after entering the transfer portal on April 20, Mitchell has committed and signed with West...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Lands Transfer Out of West Virginia

The Alabama Crimson Tide women's basketball struck again in the transfer portal on Friday. Head coach Kristy Curry lands her fourth transfer portal player this offseason as forward JeAnna Cunningham announced her intention to join the Crimson Tide on her social media accounts on Friday. Cunningham is a 6-foot-4 forward...
ALABAMA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Casey White arrives in Alabama

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WEHT) – Casey White is back in Alabama after being captured in Evansville Monday. He returned to Lauderdale County, Alabama on Tuesday night. Authorities walked White into the courthouse for his arraignment. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will then be transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections. White was […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers big New Orleans OT

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2023 offensive tackle prospect Tyree Adams. The Dawgs, who have had much more success recruiting Louisiana under Kirby Smart, are among the latest schools to offer the three-star offensive lineman. Adams plays football for St. Augustine High School in New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Sec Football#Longhorns#College Football#American Football#Sec#On3 Com#Lsu#Lhsaa
The Spun

Look: Oklahoma's Latest QB Commit Is Going Viral

The Oklahoma Sooners just landed an unranked junior college transfer in the 2022 class. While this new quarterback addition is unlikely to find his way into the rotation this coming season, his commitment decision has still garnered the attention of fans around the college football world. The quarterback's name? General...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Football is this year’s “team to watch” says CBS Sports

The Southeastern Conference is home to many tough football programs. In 2021, 13 teams were invited to bowl games. Out of those 13, two squads competed in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, while one more played in a New Year’s Six bowl. So when it comes to finding a true “sleeper” the task seems daunting because of the sheer talent that each program brings to the table. However, if there were to be a sleeper for the 2022 season, CBS Sports would have to choose the Arkansas Razorbacks. Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports has chosen his dark horses from each Power...
NFL
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

472K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy