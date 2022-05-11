Funeral Announcements for May 11, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of May 9th, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the Goodwill Chapel Trailer Court, 26515 Goodwill Chapel Road, for a report of a person being shot. Deputies were advised that the suspect had left the area of Goodwill Chapel Road toward M Highway. On Deputies' arrival, they made contact with the victim in front of his residence. The victim stated he was shot in the abdomen. Deputies noticed a red mark with abrasions on the left side of the abdomen. There was no blood, and the bullet did not penetrate into the abdomen. The incident happened west of his residence along the driveway to the trailer court. The suspect has been identified, but has not been located.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO