ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Funeral Announcements for May 11, 2022

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Celebration of Life for Deborah Jean “Debby” Magdaleno, 70, of Sedalia will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Heckart Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time. Funeral service for Karen Ann Diefenderfer, 81, of Sedalia, will be held at 10:30...

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

First Responders in Pettis County Honored by Noonday Optimist Club

Seven outstanding first responders who work in Pettis County were recognized Thursday night during a Respect For Law banquet held at the Sedalia Country Club. Event organizer and Secretary-Treasurer for the Noonday Optimist Club Jason Myers said that the annual event honors first responders, and that each agency's commander selects their winner and names are then submitted to Myers.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For May 13, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Ram 1500 for having a defective license plate light. The stop occurred near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Barrett Avenue. The driver was found to have a revoked driving status. Dan W. Paxton, 69, of Smithton, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and released on the scene with a summons.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Teen Injured In Benton County Collision

A Warsaw teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warsaw, was on Route MM (Wildcat Drive), north of Westwind Lane just after 4 p.m., when the Dodge passed a northbound 2002 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warsaw.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Pettis County

A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Honda Gold Wing, driven by 69-year-old Patrick C. Elmlinger of Sedalia, was on Route CC, west of Highway 65 at 4:38 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The driver was ejected.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Warsaw, MO
City
Rea, MO
Sedalia, MO
Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Syracuse, MO
City
La Monte, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Man injured in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Warrensburg resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2004 Harley-Davidson, driven by 70-year-old Ronald B. Cowan of Warrensburg, was turning off of Missouri 13 onto Simpson just before 7 p.m., and struck the rear of a northbound 2009 Ford, driven by 51-year-old Joyce F. Dorrell of Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Mystery: Is Mazzio’s Closing Down?

There's a mystery about what's happening to the Mazzio's Restaurant location in Warrensburg. Posts and comments on Mazzio's Warrensburg Facebook page would indicate that the restaurant is indeed closing, however, details are rather sketchy and unofficial. And to be clear the posts are by customers or employees of the business. Not any official post from the restaurant.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Leeton Woman Injured When She Avoids A Deer

A Leeton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Buick Lacerne, driven by 60-year-old Barbara J. Smith of Leeton, was on SW 910 Road, east of SW 21 Road at 10:39 a.m., when the driver attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway and traveled off the left side. The Buick struck a post and rocks, and came to rest in a shallow creek.
LEETON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Hill Cemetery#Heckart Funeral Home#Fox Funeral Home
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

S-C’s Flandermeyer Accepts UCM Music Scholarship

Smith-Cotton High School senior Wyatt Flandermeyer has accepted a scholarship to perform with musical ensembles at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Flandermeyer, the son of Mary and Chris Flandermeyer, is a four-year letterman in band at S-C. A trombone player, he was named to the West Central Missouri Music Educators Association All-District Honor Band all four years of high school and was selected for the WCMMEA All-District Jazz Band in 2022. He made the Missouri Music Educators Association All-State Band in 2020 and the All-State Honorable Mention Band in 2022.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

New Area Code Coming to Jeff City and Columbia

Missouri is getting a new area code, and if you need a new phone number in the Jefferson City and Columbia area you could get a number with the new area code. The new area code is 235 and it will be joining the current 573 area code which serves much of central and western Missouri including Jefferson City and Columbia. The new area code, according to the Missouri Public Service Commission is an overlay of the current 573 area code.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Pilot Grove Men Crash on Gravel Road

A Pilot Grove man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that two trucks were traveling opposite directions on a gravel road (Bellair Road), one-quarter mile west of Bluebird Road (southeast of Pilot Grove) at 2:23 p.m., and both vehicles, a 2015 Ford F-500, driven by 72-year-old Stephen T. Cooper of Pilot Grove, and a 2020 Chevy 3500, driven by 62-year-old Richard J. Templemire of Pilot Grove, were driving down the middle of the road as they approached a curve. Both drivers braked, attempting to avoid the other, but ending up striking each other, and the Ford ran off the roadway and struck three trees.
PILOT GROVE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Bothwell Closes On Building That Will Expand Walk-in Services In Sedalia

Bothwell Regional Health Center has finalized the purchase of a building on Sedalia’s east side that will become its second walk-in clinic. In April, Bothwell had the winning bid of $187,000 in an online auction for the building and officially closed on Friday, May 6. Located at 700 S. Hancock Ave., the building was formerly the medical office for family medicine physician Dr. Joy Gronstedt. Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman said the opportunity to purchase the building came up after Gronstedt retired and put the building up for auction.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

New Sweeper Now in Service on Sedalia Streets

The City of Sedalia's latest purchase hit the streets this past week, making those streets much cleaner. On May 2, City Council approved the purchase of a new vacuum street sweeper from Red Equipment, LLC, (Kansas City) at a cost of $245,000 for the Street Department. The old 2008 model...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Liberty Park Bridge Closed for Repairs

The historic bridge in Liberty Park is now closed for repairs. Thie repair work is expected to take several weeks. "For your safety, please stay away from the repair site so that work can be completed in a timely manner," the City of Sedalia said Thursday afternoon. "We apologize for any convenience during this time. We look forward to reopening the bridge area as soon.
LIBERTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For May 13, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of May 9th, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the Goodwill Chapel Trailer Court, 26515 Goodwill Chapel Road, for a report of a person being shot. Deputies were advised that the suspect had left the area of Goodwill Chapel Road toward M Highway. On Deputies' arrival, they made contact with the victim in front of his residence. The victim stated he was shot in the abdomen. Deputies noticed a red mark with abrasions on the left side of the abdomen. There was no blood, and the bullet did not penetrate into the abdomen. The incident happened west of his residence along the driveway to the trailer court. The suspect has been identified, but has not been located.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Celebrates Tourism Week at the Amtrak Depot

At the Sedalia Amtrak Depot, there were several local dignitaries as well as State Rep. Pollitt greeting Amtrak train riders Saturday morning, May 7 on the last day of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 1-7). Kelly and Alan provided live music, and Carolyn Crooker from the Sedalia Convention and...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Mass Shooting In The City of Buffalo, New York

The City of Buffalo endured an unspeakable tragedy on Saturday. According to the Buffalo Police Department, a mass shooting occurred at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. 10 people were killed and 13 total were shot, according to police. The latest on the...
BUFFALO, NY
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy