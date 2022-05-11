Which is the best airline in the US? Depends on the class. See JD Power's 2022 rankings.

Southwest Airlines is the best airline in the country for economy and basic economy flights, according to a new J.D. power survey of more than 7,000 travelers.

JetBlue Airways got top marks for premium economy, business and first class in the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airline Satisfaction Study and also scored well for economy and basic economy fares.

Overall customer satisfaction across airlines dipped a bit from last year's record high, but that's to be expected as more people return to travel, said Mike Taylor, J.D. Power's managing director for travel, hospitality and retail.

"When you get an aircraft that's half to a third full, you think this is a great experience, but you can't maintain an industry flying planes around that are only one-third of capacity," he said. "There's been a greater demand, which means higher prices, less satisfaction and also that middle seat is more likely to be filled than it was a year-and-a-half, two years ago. And that, of course, kind of diminishes satisfaction among airline travelers."

WANNA GET AWAY?: Southwest's new fare class will soon give you more flexibility, for a price

SPIRIT WANTS FRONTIER, NOT JETBLUE: How will travelers fare?

Southwest Airlines aircrafts are seen at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on December 22, 2021. Alex Wong, Getty Images

This year's study found average airfares jumped 20% year-over-year as fuel prices rose. Taylor says cost and perceived value traditionally weigh heavy in customer satisfaction.

Cost and fees are just one factor. Airline customers also score airlines based on satisfaction with aircraft, baggage, boarding, check-in, flight crew, in-flight services and reservation experience.

Airline disruptions , like cancellations, were not taken into consideration.

"We're trying to measure what happened in-flight," Taylor explains. "So you have to actually be on a flight to complete the survey."

These are the top 5 North American airlines in each fare category.

Economy/Basic Economy

Southwest Airlines (849 out of 1,000 points) JetBlue Airways (828 out of 1,000 points) Delta Air Lines (813 out of 1,000 points) Allegiant Air (803 out of 1,000 points) Alaska Airlines (794 out of 1,000 points)

Premium Economy

JetBlue Airways (851 out of 1,000 points) Delta Air Lines (837 out of 1,000 points) Alaska Airlines (825 out of 1,000 points) American Airlines (818 out of 1,000 points) United Airlines (801 out of 1,000 points)

First/Business Class

JetBlue Airways (878 out of 1,000 points) Alaska Airlines (876 out of 1,000 points) Delta Air Lines (862 out of 1,000 points) Air Canada (832 out of 1,000 points) United Airlines (822 out of 1,000 points)

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on February 19, 2022. Daniel Slim, AFP via Getty Images

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which is the best airline in the US? Depends on the class. See JD Power's 2022 rankings.