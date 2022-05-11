Wednesday, May 11 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — For the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Buena Vista softball team took the diamond for an NCAA DIII Regional Softball game when the No. 2 seed Beavers met up with No. 3 seed Washington University-St.Louis on Friday afternoon. The Bears, however, spoiled the opener for BVU by breaking open a 2-0 game in the fifth to go on and win 7-0. WashU scratched across single runs in both the first two frames and kept that same margin going into the fifth. BVU thought it had gotten itself out of a tough bases loaded jam with a double play but after a lengthy discussion by the umpires, it was determined only one out would be awarded. A few pitches later, the Bears broke the game open with a 3-run double just out of the outstretched arm of Carlee Guyett as she ran into the fence in straight away left field. WashU would later add on two more runs in the seventh for the game's final margin.

