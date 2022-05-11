ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wednesday, May 11 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat and humidity will be the main story to...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Derecho struck parts of Siouxland Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- A violent line of storms that raced through Siouxland Thursday night has been classified as a derechos by the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Derechos are associated with fast-moving, severe thunderstorms that can cause hurricanic or tornadic-force winds, actual tornadoes, heavy rains and flash floods. Matthew...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Severe Weather South Dakota

Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while a person died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Rewilding efforts underway at Briar Cliff University

SIOUX CITY -- Zach Allen recently led a group of Briar Cliff University students on a mission to rescue the Sioux City Prairie, one of the largest urban prairies in the nation. Allen, a junior studying biology and environmental science, and his peers, who are pursuing various majors, spent several...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Watch now: Thursday afternoon severe weather update

Severe storms have already occurred in parts of Nebraska, but the threat is not over. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead. Matt...
NEBRASKA STATE
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Sioux City Journal

Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer announces commitment to Iowa football

Central Lyon High School junior Zach Lutmer is approaching his senior year with the Lions, and on Friday, he committed to the University of Iowa to play safety for the Hawkeyes. Lutmer received the offer Thursday night, took a night to think about it, and committed the next day. “They...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Morningside University announces 2022 graduates

SIOUX CITY -- 196 undergraduate students and 241 graduate students graduated from Morningside University on Saturday, May 14 at the commencement ceremony held at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Morningside’s campus. Morningside’s 2022 commencement marks the final ceremony for President John Reynders who will retire in June 2022 as the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Bandits look to stay unbeaten during road trip

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Bandits remain the lone unbeaten team in the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League, and they’ll put that record to the test Saturday at Southwest Kansas. The Bandits (6-0) take on the second-place Storm (5-2) in Dodge City, Kansas on Saturday. The game...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Raw video, severe storm hits Sioux City

A severe storm is shown rolling into Sioux City in this unedited video shot Thursday, May 12, 2022. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 Iowa Democrats vying for right to face Grassley

DES MOINES -- What Democrat wants to run against Republican Chuck Grassley, who has been reelected to the U.S. Senate in Iowa six times by a staggering average of 35 percentage points?. Apparently there are at least three this year. And Iowa Democrats have less than a month to decide...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland storm downs trees, power lines

SIOUX CITY -- Severe thunderstorms that rolled through Siouxland Thursday evening caused downed power lines and trees, according to early reports from weather spotters. After the first storm system moved through Sioux City about 5 p.m. Sirens again sounded just after 6:30 p.m. and again shortly before 7. At that time, a tornado warning was issued for south central Monona County. As of 7:30 p.m., 978 Sioux City customers were without power, according to MidAmerican Energy's website.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Explorers move to 2-0 on the season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pair of home runs off the bats of Nate Samson and Nick Franklin provided the Sioux City Explorers' pitching staff with enough run support on Saturday night to down the Kansas City Monarchs 4-2. Kansas City jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Pete Kozma scored on a wild pitch. And in the second JC Escarra crushed the first home run of the season for the Monarchs with a solo shot to push their lead to 2-0.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

1 killed in Lyon County crash

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Matlock, Iowa, woman was killed Thursday in a head-on collision near Rock Rapids. The Iowa State Patrol said that Carol Fliear, 71, was eastbound on Iowa Highway 9 at about 12:37 p.m., when her Ford Taurus crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided head-on with a semi trailer at the highway's intersection with Lyon County Road K-60.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Area track athletes qualify to state at Fort Dodge meet

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Even though the weather knocked out four state-qualifying track and field meets on Thursday, the three Sioux City public school teams were able to compete at the Class 4A meet hosted by Fort Dodge. The Top 2 in each event automatically qualified for the state...
FORT DODGE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Vermillion sets storm cleanup deadline for city

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Residents of Vermillion have until Monday, May 16, at 8 a.m., to have tree limbs, downed by Thursday's storm, picked up by city staff. That's according to a press release sent out by the city on Friday morning. Per the release, residents can place tree limbs in...
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

Bishop Heelan's Aiden Kuehl wins Class 3A district long jump, Sioux Center's Jori Harskamp looks for state title

LE MARS, Iowa — Bishop Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl only needed two jumps to qualify for the Iowa State Track and Field Meet next week. The senior for Heelan has been the top seeded long jumper in the area for most of the season, and he proved that Friday afternoon. In his second jump of the afternoon, Kuehl flew 21-9.25 to win the event, it was also his last jump of the day.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

College roundup: WashU shuts out Buena Vista in D-III tournament

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — For the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Buena Vista softball team took the diamond for an NCAA DIII Regional Softball game when the No. 2 seed Beavers met up with No. 3 seed Washington University-St.Louis on Friday afternoon. The Bears, however, spoiled the opener for BVU by breaking open a 2-0 game in the fifth to go on and win 7-0. WashU scratched across single runs in both the first two frames and kept that same margin going into the fifth. BVU thought it had gotten itself out of a tough bases loaded jam with a double play but after a lengthy discussion by the umpires, it was determined only one out would be awarded. A few pitches later, the Bears broke the game open with a 3-run double just out of the outstretched arm of Carlee Guyett as she ran into the fence in straight away left field. WashU would later add on two more runs in the seventh for the game's final margin.
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Storm overturns semi on I-29 near Spink

Wrecker crews work to overturn a semi that was blown over in strong winds on I-19 South of Spink, South Dakota. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
ACCIDENTS

