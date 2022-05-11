ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Metcom And NLC Service Line Warranty Program Share Exciting News

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdEBW_0faB7vgM00

Life is full of milestones, both big and small. We are excited to announce that along with our partner, NLC Service Line Warranty, we have reached a $250,000 milestone in-home repair savings for participating St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission’s (“MetCom”) customers.

Less than four years ago, MetCom entered into a partnership that facilitates repairs to the private side of service lines where MetCom has no responsibility. MetCom customers are offered a voluntary month-to-month water and sewer service line repair program for the private connections to their homes.  Coverage includes thawing and frozen pipe coverage.

According to George Erichsen, MetCom’s Executive Director, “Homeowners are often unaware that such repairs are not covered by basic homeowner’s insurance policies or by the local utility and usually have to take on the burden of repair costs themselves. Many of our customers are dealing with the same aging infrastructure that we as a utility are in the process of maintaining or replacing”.  As of April 2022, there had been 98 claims completed for St. Mary’s. Thirty-three external water line claims ($111,092) were completed, 47 completed external sewer line claims ($126,295), and 18 completed interior plumbing and drainage claims ($12,796), saving residents $250,183 in repair/replacement costs.

Service plans available through this partnership provide homeowners and light commercial properties with an affordable, cost-effective way to manage the unexpected expense and inconvenience of emergency in-home plumbing and external water/sewer line repairs, leaks, breaks, and clogs. As a part of the agreement, funds are set aside to help pay for repairs and other assistance for low-income homeowners through a simple online application process that can be viewed at https://www.HomeServeCares.com .

MetCom customers (residential and light commercial) will have a voluntary opportunity to participate in the program; the advantage of negotiated discounted rates; full-time 24 hours a day 7 days a week, live operator hotlines; monies set aside for assistance to qualified low-income applicants, and unique website access to information.

For more program information, visit www.metcom.org and read the Warranty Program FAQs under the Operations tab or call toll-free at 1-844-257-8795 or visit http://www.HomeServeUSA.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Michigan baby formula plant closure squeezes supply

(The Center Square) – Moms and babies relying on a steady supply of baby formula are joining families nationwide stymied by supply chain issues, product recalls, and record 40-year high inflation that’s left many baby formula shelves bare. Lynn Sutfin, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman, said the problem affected about 85% of […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT SHA to begin paving MD 210 in Fort Washington area of PG county on Sunday

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin a paving project along MD 210 in Fort Washington, Prince George’s County, on Sunday, May 15. The project consists of daytime and nighttime work and is expected to be completed in July. Starting Sunday at 8 p.m., crews will begin paving the roadway […]
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Upcoming NAS Pax River Base Gate Closures

NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1 will be closed for scheduled maintenance on Friday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Personnel is directed to use pax River’s Gates 2 and 3 during that time. Webster Outlying Field’s Main Gate will be closed through June 14 for repairs. Personnel is directed to use Webster Field’s […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Study: Remote learning a ‘primary driver’ of widening achievement gaps

(The Center Square) – A new working paper analyzed testing data from 2.1 million students in 49 states plus D.C. and found that “remote instruction was a primary driver of widening achievement gaps.” The Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University, the National Center for Analysis of Longitudinal Data in Education Research at the […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for May 7-13, 2022

Calvert County: State Police investigating shooting before crash in Prince Frederick: Identities of the three injured victims are not available at this time. One victim, the backseat passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by medevac to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Pesticide Container Recycling Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 9, 2022)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2022 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September, farmers, pesticide applicators, and other users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington, […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co’s Last Chance Rescue to receive William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award

Comptroller Franchot will spend Friday in Charles County, beginning with the presentation of the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award to Last Chance Animal Rescue, INC (LCAR). Founded in 1999 by Cindy Sharpley. the nonprofit organization rescues animals from high-kill shelters in 26 states to help them find permanent homes. They are one of the largest […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

USDA announces 25% boost in Chesapeake spending

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it would spend an additional $22.5 million this year to help farmers install conservation practices in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Under secretary for farm production and conservation, Robert Bonnie, said the influx represented a 25% increase in the department’s spending in the Bay region. Farms, which cover […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Infrastructure#Metcom#Homeowners
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co.’s Michele Deadwyler named 2022 Foster Parents of the Year by Metro Washington Council of Governments

Washington, D.C. (May 11, 2022) – Foster parents from 10 jurisdictions across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia have been named 2022 Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG). Since 2003, COG has been partnering with local and state child welfare agencies around the region to recognize exceptional […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Schools announce Administrative appointment and transfers announced

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools Dr. J. Scott Smith announces the board of education’s administrative appointments at its meeting of May 11, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Angela Funya as Charter Director of Chesapeake Public Charter School.  Ms. Funya holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Sportsbook Facilities Contribute $415,801 to the State During April

(Baltimore) — Maryland’s five sports wagering facilities combined to contribute $415,801 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15% of its taxable win to the state. Details on each facility’s handle, hold percentage, taxable win, prizes, promotional play, and contribution to the State of Maryland […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy