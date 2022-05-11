ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Body of Missing Lindsey Schobelock Found at Abandoned Campsite in Ohio

By Chloe Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Human remains found by hunters at an abandoned campsite have been identified as a missing 28-year-old woman who disappeared in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 16

Sandy Hook
3d ago

That's awful it's definitely not safe so many Young girl's getting killed hope they find the killer Soo sad

Reply
8
Ruthanne Orrick
2d ago

My first thought is one of her customers at the tattoo shop was a sicko and possibly attracted to her

Reply
6
Related
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old girl missing from Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Chillicothe. Braelynn Fink — who is 5-foot-4, 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes — never returned home from Unioto High School in Chillicothe on Thursday, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information pertaining to Fink’s whereabouts is encouraged to […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WLNS

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox News

Louisiana mother crashes during police chase, killing 5-week-old baby, after stealing from Walmart: reports

A 5-week-old infant died after her mother crashed her car while fleeing Louisiana police officers after she stole baby items from a Walmart, according to reports. The mother, Candace Gill, 38, was driving the car when she crashed on May 9, killing her young daughter and boyfriend, Edward Williams, WSAZ-TV reported. She faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, shoplifting, possession of a firearm and negligent injuring, according to jail records.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Depression#Abandoned Campsite
The Independent

Concern grows for missing 11-year-old twins

Police are searching for 11-year-old twins who have disappeared from their home.Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday and both their family and police are concerned for their welfare.The sisters, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, are described as white, around 4ft 8in and of slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.Can you help?Officers are tonight (Tuesday) searching for two 11-year-old girls missing from their Mountsorrel home – and are appealing for public help to find them.Read more: https://t.co/LrcTFNjPau pic.twitter.com/3E4qy6t0oW— Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) May 10, 2022When last seen Millie was wearing a black...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amber alert issued for missing teenager as kidnappers demand $10,000 for her return

An amber alert has been issued for missing Arkansas teenager Trynytee Case after her alleged kidnappers issued a $10,000 reward for her safe return. Ms Case, 17, was leaving work at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery in Hot Springs on Monday when she was approached by a female stranger who claimed that she had lost her parents and needed to borrow a cellphone.The stranger asked Ms Case to approach her vehicle while she took down GPS coordinates. A co-worker who was with Ms Case went to pick up her car from a nearby lot, and when she returned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hinton News

A traffic stop leads to drug related arrest

A recent traffic stop in Summers County led to a drug-related arrest. According to the criminal complaint, two officers conducted a traffic stop in the Talcott area on Monday, May 9, due to the vehicle owner being wanted in by parole. The criminal complaint states that officers spoke with the passenger and owner of the vehicle, Charlie Kristina Garten, 32, of Pence Springs, and gained permission to search said vehicle. While searching, officers found two clear bags containing a powder substance. According to the officer's notes in the criminal complaint, officers believe the substance to be fentanyl heroin. Additionally, Garten allegedly...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
The Independent

Baby drowned in three inches of bathwater as mother fainted from adverse reaction to Covid jab

A baby tragically drowned in 3ins of bathwater as her mother fainted after having an adverse reaction to the Covid jab, an inquest has heard.Lawyer Louise Atkinson blacked out as she bathed nine-month-old Eleanor, nicknamed Ellie, the day after receiving the first dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.Her husband James came home from a trip to the dentist and pushed open the bathroom door to discover it had been blocked by his unresponsive wife on the floor.To his horror, he saw their baby daughter face down in the bath turning blue.Mr Atkinson picked her out of the water and woke his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
937K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy