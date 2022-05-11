Patti LuPone Yells at Audience Member Without Mask: 'Get the F** Out'
"Who do you think you are? That you do not respect the people that are sitting around you," the Broadway legend says in the...www.newsweek.com
"Who do you think you are? That you do not respect the people that are sitting around you," the Broadway legend says in the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0