Tulsi Gabbard Says Biden Is Risking Nuclear War With Russia Over Ukraine
The former Democratic Representative also said that the real intention of the U.S. Government was to complete the "destruction of the Russian...www.newsweek.com
The former Democratic Representative also said that the real intention of the U.S. Government was to complete the "destruction of the Russian...www.newsweek.com
I have tons of respect for TG, but she is wrong here. not helping Ukraine beat the Russians back will only lead to more of the same from Putin going forward, and in the bigger picture would embolden china to move on Taiwan soon
he's not risking it, he hopes the war with Russia will cover his lies about his poor leadership...he's a war monger!!!
The United States should stay out of Ukraines fight we have already given them plenty of help
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 67