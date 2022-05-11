ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Tulsi Gabbard Says Biden Is Risking Nuclear War With Russia Over Ukraine

By Gerrard Kaonga
 3 days ago
The former Democratic Representative also said that the real intention of the U.S. Government was to complete the "destruction of the Russian...

Nicholas Gibson
3d ago

I have tons of respect for TG, but she is wrong here. not helping Ukraine beat the Russians back will only lead to more of the same from Putin going forward, and in the bigger picture would embolden china to move on Taiwan soon

Robert Lincoln
3d ago

he's not risking it, he hopes the war with Russia will cover his lies about his poor leadership...he's a war monger!!!

Scrotie Mcboogerballs
3d ago

The United States should stay out of Ukraines fight we have already given them plenty of help

