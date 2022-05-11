ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Vicky White Autopsy Result Confirms Suicide by Gunshot

By Chloe Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The jail official's cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide after an autopsy found she died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WEHT/WTVW

Casey White appears in court

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WEHT) – Alabama fugitive Casey White appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court, where he waived extradition. Court officials say that means he will be headed back to Alabama “soon.” Casey White, was one of the Alabama fugitives that were taken into custody May 9 after a pursuit. His partner, Vicky White, died from […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why the ‘really nice’ prison guard went on run with inmate

Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.The corrections officer had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
