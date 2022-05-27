ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Andrew Garfield Probes a Mormon Murder 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'Under the Banner of Heaven' explores both a brutal crime and the history of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Naomi Judd's Suicide the Result of Gunshot, Daughter Ashley Discloses

Naomi Judd committed suicide by firearm, and her daughter Ashley Judd explains the catastrophe of mental illness and how her mom couldn't process the love her friends, family and colleagues felt toward her. Ashley spoke with Diane Sawyer on 'GMA' about Naomi's death, the day before she was inducted into...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Questioned About Substance Abuse During Trial, Insists 'The Only Person I’ve Abused Is Myself'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Andrew Garfield
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
937K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy