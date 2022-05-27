Andrew Garfield Probes a Mormon Murder 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

On Monday, April 25, the final day of Johnny Depp's cross-examination during his trial against Amber Heard, the actor was asked more details about his use of drugs and alcohol. At one point, audio recordings of a drunken Depp were played, which prompted the actress' lawyer Ben Rottenborn to question whether his drinking had impacted his relationships with anyone else."The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself," the actor, 68, stated, according to CNN. "Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me." When the attorney brought up past...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO