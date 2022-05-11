Forty Years of Attacks and Slurs Against Justice Thomas | Opinion
Much of the black Democratic leadership in this country has been on a 40-year crusade to destroy Justice Clarence...www.newsweek.com
Much of the black Democratic leadership in this country has been on a 40-year crusade to destroy Justice Clarence...www.newsweek.com
Supreme Court Justices can be impeached and it has happened one time before. Justice Thomas should not be impeached.
He should have been impeached years ago for sexual harassment, with Anita Hill..
Thomas imo is the best justice on the court. He sticks to the constitution
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 49