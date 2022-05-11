ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forty Years of Attacks and Slurs Against Justice Thomas | Opinion

By Mark Paoletta
 3 days ago
Much of the black Democratic leadership in this country has been on a 40-year crusade to destroy Justice Clarence...

Comments / 49

The Man With No Name
2d ago

Supreme Court Justices can be impeached and it has happened one time before. Justice Thomas should not be impeached.

Reply(4)
15
Joyce Overstreet
1d ago

He should have been impeached years ago for sexual harassment, with Anita Hill..

Reply
7
Trooper28
3d ago

Thomas imo is the best justice on the court. He sticks to the constitution

Reply(2)
19
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Supreme Court expert believes ‘leading theory’ is conservative clerk leaked abortion draft

Prominent Republicans and right-wing media figures have spent the last week accusing clerks for the three Democratic-appointed Supreme Court justices for the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion overruling two landmark reproductive rights cases. But a legendary chronicler of the high court has suggested they’re barking up the wrong tree. National Public Radio legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, who has covered the court since the 1970s, said the most likely culprit is a clerk for one of the more conservative justices, motivated by a desire to keep one of the four justices who voted to join Justice Samuel Alito’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
