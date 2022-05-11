ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin news – live: Price crash continues as crypto ‘stable’ coin UST uncouples from dollar

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Bitcoin is teetering on the precipice of an abyss, according to some crypto market analysts, with its price hitting its lowest level since July 2021.

The cryptocurrency has lost more than 50 per cent of its value over the last six months amid a market-wide downturn that has wiped more than $1.5 trillion from the overall crypto market.

Hovering just above $30,000 on Wednesday morning, some fear it risks even heavier losses if it falls below this key level of support.

Since first rising above this price at the start of 2021, BTC has never fallen below it for any significant amount of time, meaning it will be in unchartered territory if the sell-off continues.

Bitcoin has so far managed to keep just above it, with some hopeful it can stage a similar recovery to last summer, which took it to new record-breaking highs before the end of the year.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin, as well as other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), right here.

TechCrunch

Crypto market bloodbath hits Solana particularly hard

The Solana token now sits around $52, a near 80% decline from its November all-time-high of $260. As broader market uncertainty is pushing investors across the board to minimize risk, emerging crypto networks are finding themselves in a tough position. Solana has been one of the year’s breakout success stories, thanks in no small part to a close embrace of venture capitalists who see the blockchain as a worthwhile competitor to Ethereum. The platform’s lower fees have attracted developers, though the network has come under fire for lengthy outages.
Cardano
MarketRealist

Bitcoin Believer Michael Saylor Loses $1 Billion on Crypto

Crypto investor and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor built his wealth with bitcoin. So, the recent crypto crash has done some damage to his pocketbook. Is Saylor a billionaire?. Article continues below advertisement. Not anymore, reports Forbes. Once said to have a net worth of as high as $2.3 billion, Saylor’s...
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
itechpost.com

Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder MicroStrategy Becomes Another Casualty in Bitcoin Crash

MicroStrategy, the world's largest corporate bitcoin holder, suffered a pretty big loss on Monday when the price of bitcoin fell below its average purchase price of $30,700. MicroStrategy went under when the red candle on the BTC/USD chart caused the price to drop below $30,700, which is the average price it paid for all of its more than 129,000 bitcoins. TradingView data shows that Bitcoin fell to its lowest at $30,331 on Monday.
Axios

Crypto prices tank, taking some companies with them

Crypto prices continue to tumble, humbling companies that made a big show of building up exposure to digital assets in recent years. Driving the news: In yesterday's market bloodbath — as in the broader selloff over the last few months — the losses in cryptocurrencies and the companies that own and trade them have eclipsed those of the major stock indexes.
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Tone Vays Says Bitcoin Capitulation Incoming – Here’s His Timeline

Seasoned trader Tone Vays says he’s expecting Bitcoin (BTC) traders and investors alike to succumb to panic and sell their BTC stacks in the coming days. In a new strategy session, Vays tells his 121,000 YouTube subscribers that both the monthly and weekly charts look nasty as Bitcoin struggles to stay above the key psychological level of $30,000.
Bitcoin
Currencies
Economy
Crypto
Markets
Ethereum
Reuters

SEC's proposed amendments to definition of 'exchange': a potential game-changing impact on crypto companies

May 11, 2022 - In the movie, "Free Guy," Ryan Reynolds plays Blue Shirt Guy, a lovable, free-spirited, non-player character ("NPC") in an open-world video game who decides to become one of the actual players without being identified, which ultimately disrupts the game. When he is confronted by two other players (actually programmers who work for the owner of the video game) who threaten to ban him for life from the game until he reveals his identity, Reynolds responds, "I want to comply, I just find the order of those threats very confusing!"
PC Gamer

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing an unprecedented crash

The cryptocurrency market has crashed this week, with Bitcoin hovering between $US28,000 and $US30,000 in the last two days—less than half the value of the all-time peak it hit in November—and Ethereum just over $US2,000, which is likewise less than half the value of its November peak. A significant portion of the blame is being assigned to a cryptocurrency called TerraUSD.
Benzinga

'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Crashing Is Great News

"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki believes that Bitcoin’s BTC/USD downward spiral is “great news.”. What Happened: In a tweet on Thursday, the outspoken author said he was waiting for Bitcoin to crash to $20,000. “Will then wait for test of bottom which might be $17k. Once...
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

