ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampton, NH

State’s fish hatcheries are about to get a boost; some environmentalists say that’s a problem

By Amanda Gokee
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ViG2_0faB1e8V00

The New Hampton Fish Hatchery was built in the 1920s. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)

Many of the state’s fish begin their lives not in a mountain stream but in a small white box in New Hampton at one of the state’s six fish hatcheries, where young fish are bred and raised before being released in the wild. Brown trout, rainbow trout, and landlocked salmon are grown at these hatcheries and then delivered to the state’s waterways, some arriving by truck and others by helicopter so when people come to fish, they have a chance at getting a good catch.

Originally a response to overfishing, this century-old approach has drawn criticism from some environmentalists and anglers, as the state prepares to invest in the next generation of hatcheries.

With $55 million in federal relief funds, the state is preparing to update its fish hatcheries and build two new facilities with plans for a third, after facing a lawsuit over water pollution created by raising fish on farms. But some environmental advocates say these updates come at the expense of the state’s wild native fish population, which is harmed by the stocking of farm-raised fish.

“New Hampshire is far too reliant on hatcheries, does too much stocking over wild fish, and does too little to protect wild native species,” said Bob Mallard, executive director of Native Fish Coalition. “Increasing hatchery capacity is likely to only make it worse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpwFh_0faB1e8V00

One of the tanks at the New Hampton Fish Hatchery. (Amanda Gokee | New Hampshire Bulletin)

The $55 million would fund the construction of two new hatcheries, which could produce an estimated 250,000 pounds of fish, according to the Fish and Game Department. It would also pay for the design of a third hatchery, capable of producing an additional 150,000 pounds of fish. The request for funding was approved by the Executive Council in late April, and the deadline for completing the project is 2026.

The demand for this fish comes from anglers, who have come to expect large and plentiful fish, according to Dianne Timmins, division chief of inland fisheries at the Department of Fish and Game. And the department depends on anglers to purchase fishing licenses, which are the main source of funding. “If we don’t sell licenses, we don’t get money, so it’s really an economic thing,” Timmins said.

Around 200,000 anglers purchase licenses in New Hampshire in a typical year, generating approximately $6 million, according to the department.

But wild fish are usually only a few inches long and not of interest to anglers, Timmins said. “When you’re talking about satisfying an angler, they’re not going to want to go catch 30 two-inch fish. They’re going to want to go catch a couple big fish,” she said.

That is what fish hatcheries can reliably deliver – raising the fish in captivity and then releasing them into the state’s waterways. The hatcheries also deliver broader economic benefits, the department argues, attributing $100 million in annual spending to recreational fishing and another $150 million in economic activity.

But stocking fish comes at a cost. Mallard said it has wreaked havoc on wild native fish, suppressing natural reproduction and potentially introducing disease, viruses, and parasites. Because the fish raised in hatcheries are larger than wild fish, they become an apex predator, outcompeting and eating juvenile wild fish, Mallard said.

Brook trout are one wild native species that has been on the decline, under the pressures of overfishing, climate change, and stocking. Once native to many streams and lakes, wild brook trout are now officially only found in a few of the state’s lakes and ponds.

Mallard, who has been fishing for 40 years, has seen the change firsthand. He grew up fishing wild native brook trout in the White Mountains when they were more plentiful; now their populations have noticeably diminished, Mallard said.

But he believes the trend is reversible – as long as the state reduces its reliance on hatcheries and imposes tighter regulations on anglers, such as stricter daily bag limits and tackle restrictions. Instead of allocating resources to hatcheries, Mallard said money should go toward habitat restoration, reclamation, and land acquisition.

Timmins said the department is working in those areas while also building new hatcheries for the future.

The Native Fish Coalition is a regional organization that works in 12 states. Of those states, Mallard said, New Hampshire has been among the most reluctant to change.

Water pollution

In addition to threatening native populations, fish hatcheries can also harm the water quality of nearby rivers and streams.

In 2018, the Conservation Law Foundation sued the state over the Powder Mill Hatchery in New Durham, alleging that the facility was violating the Clean Water Act.

The facility allows water to cycle through fish hatcheries where thousands of fish live in close quarters, causing excrement to leave the facility, and along with it nutrients like phosphorus that can enter the water downstream, the foundation noted.

“That fish hatchery has been there for 75 years. We’ve grown a lot of fish. That’s a lot of stuff going downstream,” said Ted Diers, assistant director of the water division for the Department of Environmental Services.

“Some of the highest numbers (of phosphorus) we’ve ever measured were downstream from (Powder Mill),” Diers said. The hatchery in Berlin also has water quality problems; Diers said there are elevated levels of chlorophyll.

Downstream from the Powder Mill Hatchery in the Merrymeeting River, elevated levels of phosphorus have led to problems like chlorophyll, algal blooms, and cyanobacterial blooms , which can be harmful to human health and are worsening as waters warm due to climate change.

“It’s the ultimate irony to trash a river like the Merrymeeting River to produce fish to put in other rivers so people can go fishing for them,” said Tom Irwin, the director of New Hampshire’s Conservation Law Foundation.

“If we’re going to have these hatcheries, it’s a good thing to make sure that they don’t pollute and don’t degrade the water resources they discharge into,” he said. The lawsuit filed by the Conservation Law Foundation is still pending.

The new facilities would be designed to limit nutrients entering downstream waters by using a centrifuge design to remove the waste while it is still solid, Diers said. The facilities range from 50 to 125 years old and are in need of an update, he added.

The New Hampton Fish Hatchery is one of them. Built in the 1920s, the facility still uses many of its original tanks, according to hatchery foreman Zach Curran. But knowledge has evolved over the past 100 years, and Curran said updating the facility would make it more efficient and reduce labor involved with tasks like cleaning the tanks.

Certain environmental advocates disagree with that approach and would rather see the facilities shut down.

“The fisheries are antiquated. Maybe the system of stocking is also antiquated. Maybe we shouldn’t be doing it anymore,” said Joan O’Brien, who serves on the board of Voices of Wildlife, an advocacy organization.

But according to Timmins, that outcome is unrealistic. “Stocking will never go away,” she said. The department has made some changes to protect native fish, Timmins noted, like no longer stocking headwaters that tend to already have a natural population of brook trout. In some of those areas, she said, they have also stopped stocking rainbow and brown trout, which are nonnative species.

Fish hatcheries were originally built because overfishing had decimated fish populations in the state as early as the late 1800s. Now, those who want to do away with them have to make the case for more restrictions on fishing.

“It’s socially, politically easier to stock fish than to protect what’s there because protecting what’s there requires concessions that anglers don’t like,” Mallard said.

The post State’s fish hatcheries are about to get a boost; some environmentalists say that’s a problem appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

Related
The Valley Reporter

Invasive jumping worms pose threat to ecosystem

The Mountain Gardeners of the Mad River Valley canceled its annual plant sale this year due to concerns over Asian jumping worms being transmitted through plants. “Many plants have been donated from businesses and other individuals and there is some risk involved with spreading the worms,” said Mountain Gardeners publicist Stephanie Venema. “We’re not trying to create any kind of alarm. . . The Mountain Gardeners will continue to review guidelines from the University of Vermont Extension Service to determine best safe practices for future sales.” (See more in The Valley Reporter’s newsletter on Friday.)
WAITSFIELD, VT
Seacoast Current

Why This Total Lunar Eclipse is a Rare Must-See for New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Our rare Lunar Eclipse this Sunday night into Monday morning on May 15-16 is a Super Flower Blood Moon and will be in full view for you and I. Not everyone can say that, according to NASA. I've included a simulation video near the end of this article, as well as a link so you can view this spectacular astronomical event online Sunday night and Monday morning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

These Were New Hampshire’s 20 Most Populated Towns Back in 1950

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Hampton, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Berlin, NH
Addison Independent

Efficiency Vermont offering free energy saving kits

VERMONT — Efficiency Vermont is offering free energy savings kits to qualifying Vermonters to encourage them to take a few simple steps to begin reducing their energy use, their bills, and their carbon footprint. Energy efficiency is the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Efficiency Vermont says.
VERMONT STATE
Connecticut Public

Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy under fire for hiring decision at The University of Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Faculty at the University of Maine have issued a no-confidence vote in former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy. The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Augusta issued no-confidence votes in Malloy, who is now chancellor of The University of Maine System, and in the presidential search that led to the hiring of Michael R. Laliberte to lead the Augusta campus.
AUGUSTA, ME
Addison Independent

Help wanted identifying Vermont’s biggest trees

When hiking in Vermont’s woods, have you ever been wowed by a larger-than-average tree? Or perhaps you have a mammoth specimen growing in your own backyard. If so, you may be looking at a champion tree, one worth adding to the state’s big tree database. The Vermont Big...
VERMONT STATE
Z107.3

King Tides Are Coming to the Maine Coast Next Week

One of the things that we can predict in nature is when the tides are coming. From there, we can predict the rise and fall of the tides, with some tides reaching back farther and encroaching higher up the coastline than other tides. One tide that makes for an interesting...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocking#Juvenile Fish#Native Fish Coalition
WMUR.com

25-acre brush fire burning in White Mountain National Forest

SHELBURNE, N.H. — Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a large brush fire in the White Mountain National Forest that was first reported Monday morning. Officials said the fire, which is referred to as the “Centennial Fire,” is burning west of the Leadmine State Forest. Town officials...
SHELBURNE, NH
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Maine

Maine is best known for its rugged coastline, which is dotted with lighthouses and crystal-clear beaches. However, there is much more to this US state than meets the eye. For example, Maine is home to Acadia National Park, which covers almost 50,000 acres of land. Visitors to the park can enjoy hiking, biking, and camping in scenic surroundings.
MAINE STATE
NECN

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
96.9 WOUR

A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your cars or lawn mowers or for the future? What are you allowed to do in New York State?? There are actually multiple laws and restrictions that you need to keep in mind and follow. Transportation of fuel shall be...
WBEC AM

Is This Weird Massachusetts Transportation Law for Real or Pure Myth?

Massachusetts is known for many strange laws. Over the years we have heard about many Massachusetts laws that are pure head-scratchers and are just hard to believe they ever came into existence. The Massachusetts goatee law for example seems like it could be something somebody just made up. You can read more about that law by going here. How about the sleep/snoring law? Is that really a thing?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

3 New Hampshire students named presidential scholars

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Congratulations are in order for three New Hampshire students who have been named to the 2022 list of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The students being honored are Ke Nicole Du Hu of St. Paul's School in Concord, Vincent Xiao of Phillips Exeter Academy and Lilia Potter-Schwartz of Portsmouth High School.
EDUCATION
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best bagels in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best bagels in New Hampshire. Many viewers say UVjustbagels makes the best bagels in the state and offers local delivery. Bagel Alley is a family-run shop that's been around for more than 30 years. 3. 3. Almolu's in Northwood. One of the...
FOOD & DRINKS
nbcboston.com

NH Gov Issues Warning After Increase in Fatal Overdoses

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials issued a warning Friday after a recent increase in fatal drug overdoses in the state. The warning comes as more overdoses have been reported in Manchester and Nashua in particular as a result of fentanyl being mixed with other drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, officials said.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Mass. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, but experts think we may be nearing the peak

“The general trend is that this wave would be smaller than the Omicron wave and, in most places, smaller than the Delta wave.”. In a troubling trend for a state trying to get back to normal, Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been gradually rising for weeks. But experts say the spring wave could soon begin to subside without reaching levels similar to last winter’s deadly Omicron surge.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

1K+
Followers
756
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy