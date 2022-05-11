ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

1 person seriously hurt in east El Paso crash

By Priscilla Duran
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas-- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a crash in East El Paso.

According to El Paso Police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-10 East at the Americas Exit.

Two cars were involved in the crash, according to first responders.

Police have not named the victim or said if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story, check KVIA for more updates.

