ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple is discontinuing the iPod Touch and it's making people nostalgic

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The Apple iPod has been discontinued after 20 years on the market.

It was the device to kickstart the Apple revolution, capable of holding 1,000 songs and changing the way we listened to music forever. It is now the last remaining product in its line of portable media players, pushed out by the arrival of the iPhone that mirrored many of the same features.

The iPod Touch will follow the death of the iPod Classic and iPod Nano, which have already been phased out. However, Apple noted that the last remaining generation of the iPod will be on sale "while supplies last."

People have now turned to Twitter with bittersweet farewells and nostalgic memories.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









When late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs introduced it in 2001, the iPod came with an impressive 10-hour battery life.

The tech giant went on to produce multiple versions of the device – including the iPod mini and iPod nano – but many experts have long predicted it was unlikely to remain in production in the long term because of the rise of the iPhone and other smartphones which have cannibalised dedicated music players.

Greg Joswiak, Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said the iPod had “redefined how music was discovered”.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” he said.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on.

“We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV.

“And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music."


Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Indy100

YouTube creators are pivoting to anti-Amber Heard content and getting millions of views

Content creators are quickly pivoting to anti-Amber Heard content - and are getting millions of views for it.Some of these creators spoke with NBC News about this on the basis that the outlet keeps their last names out of it for privacy.One creator named Jacob, 15 told the outlet that he was making YouTube videos about the video game “Elden Ring.” But then the defamation lawsuit trial that Johnny Depp has against his ex-wife was a recommended video on the platform feed.He said he noticed the video had millions of views but didn’t really have many subscribers. At that time,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Evans
Indy100

I lived my live by my horoscope app for a week and this is what happened

If there's one thing Gen-Z knows, it's their zodiac sign. Long gone are the days when asking "what's your sign" was weird. Now, it's all about how the stars and planets aligned the day you were brought into the world. Tons of people buy into the idea that our personalities are pre-determined by fate and many of those people fall into my generation- Gen Z. We're more likely to ditch the traditional religious route and find new and exciting ways to explain the inexplicable things in life.Even for people who do not necessarily believe astrology is real, there's no denying...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Snoop Dogg says he wants to buy Twitter and this is what he'll do with it

On Friday, Elon Musk announced his deal to buy Twitter was on hold, prompting Snoop Dogg to tweet that he would like to buy Twitter and make some changes. Taking to his social media, the 50-year-old rapper jokingly tweeted a thread of ideas he would implement should he buy the social media platform following the news that Musk's deal was on hold. "May have 2 buy Twitter now." Snoop wrote. Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe Drop It Like It's Hot singer continued to joke about his big plans to change Twitter including replacing the board of...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy