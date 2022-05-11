ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amanda Seyfried experienced ‘gross’ behaviour from creepy male Mean Girls fans

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Amanda Seyfried has spoken about the first reactions to her breakthrough role in Mean Girls , saying that she experienced ‘gross’ behaviour from creepy male fans.

The actress, who was still a teenager when the film came out, revealed that the attention she received at the time from some made her uncomfortable.

Speaking to Marie Claire , the actress said that men would come up to her and ask her if it was raining – a reference to her character in the film, Karen Smith, who believed she could forecast the weather by holding her breasts.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” she said. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

The actress, now 36, also spoke about being typecast as “the pretty blonde” and said she took on her role in HBO’s Big Love to try and avoid it.

“I remember for one movie — I can’t say the name — it was between me and some model for a kind of ancillary character. And I was like, ‘Oh God, it doesn’t matter who it is! And if it doesn’t matter, I don’t know if I want to be a part of it.’

“But at the same time, I wanted to work, and I wanted to work with the actors involved. Luckily, I then had opportunities that went a different way pretty quickly, and I’m grateful for that.”

Since starring in Mean Girls back in 2004, she went on to star in the likes of Mamma Mia! , Jennifer’s Body, Les Miserables and Mank.

She’s currently leading the cast of The Dropout , which is inspired by the hit documentary podcast, focusing on the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her multi-billion-dollar health tech company Theranos.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mean Girls#Hbo#Big Love#Les Miserables
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Sophie Turner believes ‘heavy’ Game of Thrones scenes will cause her long term trauma

Sophie Turner has spoken about her experiences on the set of Game of Thrones, saying that she believes filming the show’s ‘heavy’ scenes will cause her long term trauma. The actress was just 13 when she landed her breakthrough role in the violent HBO fantasy series. Playing Sansa Stark was Turner’s first acting role, and she’s now spoken about how she dealt with the show's dark subject matter at the time. Turner, now 26, told The Cut: “The subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn't get...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy