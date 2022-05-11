ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Tory mayor pictured smiling as she opens new food bank while wearing gold chain

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Political photoshoots at food banks will never fail to be an incredibly tasteless phenomenon, and a Tory mayor appearing to laugh as she opened one in Dartford is an example of that.

Images were shared by Dartford Foodbank to a Facebook group on Tuesday, showing Conservative councillor Rosanna Currans tilting her head back while appearing to laugh as she wore her golden mayoral chain and held a red ribbon to a new food bank.

The ribbon was cut by council leader Jeremy Kite, who seemed to sport a slight smile while holding the scissors.

The Facebook post read : “It was a great honour today to host the Right Honourable Mayor of Dartford, leader of the council Councillor Jeremy Kite MBE and also Alex from Bellway Homes. Everyone enjoyed a tour of our work at Dartford Foodbank and helped officially open our new venue at Spital Street Methodist Church.”

Speaking after the visit, Ms Currans said : “It is just an amazing job the people do, most of whom are volunteers. Thank you to all concerned and to those who supply the food bank.”

The mayor has since limited comments on her Facebook post about the opening, with users flooding other posts on her page with images of her apparent laughing.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It also appears as though the photos were first shared yesterday, before they were deleted and reposted without wide smiles on Wednesday morning.

But one of the images was later shared to Twitter by former Labour councillor Jonathon Hawkes, and the tweet later went viral on the platform:

We hopefully don’t need to remind you that there’s a cost of living crisis ongoing in the UK, and that food banks tend to be used by those struggling to make ends meet.

So while we doubt they were laughing about that, the optics don't look great at all.

Indeed, Mr Kite phoned into LBC presenter James O’Brien’s show on Wednesday to offer an explanation, saying “there was a bit of a joke about the countdown before the photo was taken”.

He said: "I love my town, I love the people in it and I am trying to do the right thing.

"Food banks began under Labour. This was not a party and really if it was it was organised by the people who volunteer and run the food bank.

“The necessity of food banks are a real scar on our country. The organisers thought it was appropriate and that's why we did [the opening].”

Indy100 has contacted Ms Currans for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tory MP claims people using food banks 'can't cook' and 'cannot budget'

Conservative MPs seem to have a knack for showing just how out of touch with the British people they are.From Prime Minister Boris Johnson not knowing who veteran broadcaster Lorraine Kelly is, to another Tory MP saying people should drown the sorrows of 2020 with £170 bottles of champagne, they appear to have no clue about ordinary Britons.But, amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, one has taken things to even greater depths after suggesting people only use food banks because they can’t cook.Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield made the shocking remarks during the second day of debate on...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Champagne signed by Boris Johnson donated to charity event ‘as a souvenir of partygate’

A bottle of champagne signed by Boris Johnson has been donated to a charity event as a ‘souvenir of partygate’.The story first emerged after Guardian food writer Jay Rayner posted a picture of a written description for a bottle donated by Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden.Rayner wrote: “Perhaps you thought the Conservative party took partygate seriously. Last night a champagne bottle signed by @BorisJohnson was donated to a charity event in Hertfordshire by local MP and Tory party chairman @OliverDowden.”The description of the item reads: “A bottle of champagne signed by Boris. Hugely valuable as a souvenir of...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Mayor#Tories#Dartford Foodbank#Conservative#Bellway Homes#Twitter#Labour
Indy100

Photo of Boris Johnson in rowing boat becomes instant meme

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Sweden this week to discuss security and while there, a photo of Johnson rowing Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in a boat was captured sparking memes on the internet. Johnson, 57, joined Andersson, 55, for a short ride in a Harpsundsekan boat on a lake. It is a tradition amongst the Swedish Prime Minister that visiting leaders go for a short boat ride. Photos of the boat ride show Johnson wearing his full suit with no life jacket on, beginning to row Andersson, who was wearing a life jacket, across the lake. In true...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Indy100

Journalist criticized for saying Queen 'called in sick' to work then went to horse show

A journalist called out Queen Elizabeth II for attending a horse show just days after pulling out of a work appearance because of health concerns, but some people found his comments unfair to the Queen. In an article for The Mirror, it was reported that the Queen happily attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday despite canceling her scheduled attendance at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday due to "episodic mobility problems". The Queen, 96, has suffered from these episodes for over a year. Every now and then the Queen cancels an appearance due to the issues which...
U.K.
Indy100

Council apologises for 'schoolboy error' on bus stop sign outside school

Lancashire County Council was left red-faced after it misspelt the word “grammar” on a school’s new bus sign and it was spotted by the headmaster.The ironic mistake was made by the council who had installed a new bus stop sign for Lancaster Royal Grammar School, but had spelt grammar with an “e”.The sign reading “Royal Grammer School” was seen by the school’s headmaster, Chris Pyle, who took a photo of it and posted it on Twitter.He captioned the post, “Umm…” and was quickly inundated with responses from amused viewers who couldn't get enough of the irony.“That's so funny! The irony!”...
EDUCATION
Indy100

Vile moment a man takes a dump in the middle of a sofa showroom then walks away

A person was caught on film taking a dump - in the middle of a furniture showroom. In a truly awful video, the man can be seen doing the deed. The man can be seen in the clip with his pants down on a sofa as he squats over. The video was uploaded by TikTok user @sofaclubuk."Lucky the sofa is easy clean … 🥲" read the caption."He better come and clean this mess," reads the text overlay in the video. "Wtf did I just witness." ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Deborah James honoured with damehood after raising millions of pounds

Podcast host Deborah James, who disclosed this week that she has moved to hospice-at-home care to treat her terminal bowel cancer, has been honoured with a damehood.James, 40, has raised more than £3.7 million after setting up a Just Giving page to raise money for clinical trials, research, and raising awareness of bowel cancer.The former headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments. If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it. Deborah has been an inspiration...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman finds notes her dad made about her behaviour as a teenager

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after finding her dad’s notes about her behaviour when she was a teenager.The woman, who goes by the name Ally, posted a clip of the notes her dad made explaining: “I literally used to get in so much trouble.. my crazy years were 12-19.”In the video, Ally filmed herself in front of a green screen which displayed an image of the notes her dad made on his iPad’s Notes app behind her.Her dad appeared to have written the notes in March 2011 when Ally says she was in middle school.In one section, he...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Veteran aims to run 870 miles from Scotland to Cornwall in 17 days for charity

An Army veteran inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore has embarked on an 870-mile run in just 17 days to raise money for charity.Eddie Towler, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, set off on Friday from John o’Groats in Scotland and aims to run an average of 55 miles a day until he reaches Land’s End in Cornwall on May 29.Mr Towler’s mission is in aid of three causes – the MS Society, the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity – but he was first encouraged to challenge himself when he saw Sir Tom walking 100 laps of...
CHARITIES
Indy100

Personal trainer sets world scooter record in memory of his late wife

A widower is “over the moon” after setting a new Guinness World Record scooting from Land’s End to John O’Groats in memory of his late wife and raising thousands for charity.Stuart Jamieson, 46, from Bo’ness, West Lothian, made the 995-mile journey in 11 days – 10 days faster than the record.He carried out the challenge in memory of his wife, Eva, who died of cancer in 2018, when she was just 37 years old.Mr Jamieson has supported end-of-life charity Marie Curie since 2018, raising more than £20,000 through his fundraising – including more than £9,000 from his scooting expedition.He travelled...
SCOTLAND
Indy100

Boris Johnson faces backlash for claiming working from home ‘doesn’t work’

The prime minister has faced widespread criticism after he took aim at those working from home for “hacking off a small piece of cheese” while on the job.In an interview with the Daily Mail, Boris Johnson argued people are “more productive, more energetic [and] more full of ideas” when working alongside other people.He said: “My experience of working from home is you spend an awful lot of time making another cup of coffee and then, you know, getting up, walking very slowly to the fridge, hacking off a small piece of cheese, then walking very slowly back to your laptop...
U.K.
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy