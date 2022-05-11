ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia demands formal Polish apology for Warsaw anti-war protest

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau attends a news conference in Riga, Latvia April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday demanded a formal apology from Poland and threatened possible future reprisals for a protest in which Moscow's ambassador to Warsaw was doused with red paint.

The ambassador, Sergey Andreev, was accosted by people protesting against Russia's intervention in Ukraine as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw on Monday, drawing a furious reaction from Moscow. read more

The Russian foreign ministry summoned Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski to receive its protest.

"Russia expects an official apology from the Polish leadership in connection with the incident and demands the safety of the Russian ambassador and all employees of Russian foreign institutions in Poland are ensured," it said in a statement.

"A decision on further steps will be taken depending on Warsaw's reaction to our demands."

On Wednesday afternoon, red paint was splattered over the entrance to the Polish Embassy in Moscow, a spokesman for the Polish foreign ministry said. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said authorities had warned Andreev that attending the cemetery on Monday, when Russia was commemorating the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, risked provoking an incident, according to the state-run PAP news agency.

"However, what happened does not in any way change our position that diplomatic representatives of foreign countries are entitled to protection ... no matter how much we feel the need to disagree with the policy of the government that the diplomat represents," Rau was quoted as saying.

Relations between Russia and the West have become fraught since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to disarm the country and protect it from "fascists".

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland, which has consistently argued for the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow to be tough, and has expelled 45 Russian diplomats, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Moscow.

Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that Moscow launched an unprovoked act of aggression against its neighbour.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Nick Macfie and Mark Heinrich

Comments / 42

Kenzo
2d ago

If I were Poland , I'd demand Russia pull out and apologize to Ukraine, for invading them for no reason. The utter gall!!!

Reply(4)
37
Mary Jennings
2d ago

Russia is not entitled to anything from any country other than bombs from Ukrainia. Look what Russia has done tp Ukraine and the rest of the nations in that area

Reply
17
Edward Kerr
2d ago

location location location... without a port they have to rely on a pipeline. that's why they're destroying the eastern part of Ukraine so they can have access to a port for export of petroleum products . could have saved many lives by leasing a 20 ft wide swath of land on the outer edge of Ukraine to the Black Sea for their pipeline.. Putin could afford it from the proceeds of his petroleum if he doesn't keep spending all his rubles on missiles that he can't launch without destroying the planet. nuclear deterrent is just that. if they launch we launch and all of NATO launches the world will be inhabitable for years. since nobody's going to use nukes they should both and everybody else scale down and deactivate all the nuclear devices and just retain low-yield tactical nuclear artillery pieces instead of icbms with high yield multiple warheads. and only use for those is for obliteration, it's Overkill. nothing tactical about it. that's like playing darts using a dump truck full of bow

Reply(1)
15
