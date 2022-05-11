ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

A Monticello Bar & Restaurant is Closing This Month

By Courtlin
 3 days ago
Unfortunately, another Eastern Iowa restaurant will be closing its doors in the near future. On Tuesday, May 10th, owners of The Jitney announced on Facebook that the bar is set to close later this month. The post reads:. "We want to thank all of our customers, employees & vendors...

98.1 KHAK

Hiawatha Will Soon Welcome Two New Eateries

Two new options for food are coming to Hiawatha, right off I-380, in the near future. One is brand new and the other is a favorite that was once just a mile away but closed a decade ago. The Cedar Rapids metro area will soon welcome a new eatery with...
HIAWATHA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls Burger Joint Hits The Road

A Cedar Falls staple is taking their burgers on the road. Wilbo's Burgers Brats And Beers has some of the best burgers in the entire Cedar Valley (at least in my opinion). Located at 118 Main Street in Cedar Falls, this joint serves...you guessed it...burgers, brats, and beers!. Their fries...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more to it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Marion Announces Free Movie Series, in Five Different Locations

The City of Marion has come up with a fun way to do free movies in the community this spring and summer, and they're spreading the love around town. Marion has announced they're doing a free movie series that will be in five different locations over the next five months. "Movies on the Move" will happen on the third Tuesday of each month, with an outdoor movie in a neighborhood park in Marion.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear spotted in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A black bear was recently sighted in Dubuque. Jodi Culbertson, with Sunnycrest Manor, located at 2375 Roosevelt Street, sent us images and video of the bear roaming around in the back employee parking lot near the dumpsters. Culbertson said the images were captured at around 2...
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Courtlin Live at Buff City Soap

Buff City Soap is opening its 2nd Cedar Rapids location on May 19! They have plant-based bars of soap that are handmade daily, along with bath bombs, laundry soap, body butter, and more. You can customize everything in the store. Courtlin broadcasts live Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Kitchen Cooked no longer being made in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington. The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center. “As part of this, our current Farmington Associates...
FARMINGTON, IL
Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

