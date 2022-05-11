Take A Look At These Michigan Restaurants Offering Incredible Views

Not to be confused with General Mills, the food company General Foods got its beginnings here in Michigan, thanks to C.W. Post. C.W. Post had been a sanitarium patient of Dr. John Kellogg's in Battle Creek (yes, THAT Kellogg). While toiling at his job manufacturing farm equipment in 1885, Post had a mental breakdown. After quitting that job and becoming a real estate developer, he suffered another breakdown in 1891. Seeking help for his mental problems, he discovered Dr. Kellogg’s sanitarium. While a patient, he observed the breakfast products that Kellogg was coming up with for the sanitarium inmates. This inspired Post to kick off his own cereal company; it has been suggested that he stole the ideas from Kellogg for cornflakes, a breakfast beverage, and Grape Nuts.
Comments / 0