ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Take A Look At These Michigan Restaurants Offering Incredible Views

By Big Joe Pesh
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan has lots of restaurants that serve up amazing food. These restaurants do that and have incredible views to enjoy while you eat. Pure Michigan has put out a list of 12 Michigan restaurants with stunning scenic views. I've had the chance to visit some of these beautiful places and now...

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Party Time: The Best Event Venues In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo is in no shortage of places to go out and gather, most of them being bars, breweries, parks, or bowling alleys. Obviously, some of these places can be used to all kinds of events, but most people will avoid these places when having a business conference, wedding, and other type so events. There's no need to panic, as Kalamazoo has plenty of event venues that will serve this purpose as well.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Bellaire, MI
City
Harbor Springs, MI
City
Grayling, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Eaton Rapids, MI
City
Eagle River, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Grand Rapids, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
City
Lakeview, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Mackinac Island, MI
City
Acme Township, MI
103.3 WKFR

Allegan, Battle Creek And Two Grand Rapids Beers Win 2022 World Beer Cup Medals

It appears the golden age of craft beer in West Michigan continues. Five beers brewed in the region picked up medals in the most recent World Beer Cup. The gold medal winner in the group is from The Mitten Brewing in Grand Rapids. Its a brown ale, Triple Crown Brown. It describes it as "a sessionable, malt-forward, English Brown Ale with light chocolate and roasted malt character."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Want To Pick Mushrooms In Michigan? This Class Will Teach You

I've always loved mushrooms on a nice medium-rare steak or deep-fried with some ranch, they always taste delicious. I've seen people online pick wild mushrooms to eat and wanted to do the same, but I had no clue how to do it properly. Now there are classes you can take to learn how to find and cook wild mushrooms in Michigan.
CADILLAC, MI
103.3 WKFR

Coyotes Spotted In Kalamazoo Neighborhood

As everyone in Kalamazoo knows, there is construction EVERYWHERE right now. No matter what side of the city you're on, you're bound to run into traffic cones and construction vehicles. The thing about this construction that's different than most is that it's not just road construction this time. A lot of the recent construction projects have ventured into nature and have started to cut down a lot of trees to make space.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Lake Park#Pure Michigan#Grand River#Food Drink#Aerie Restaurant#Restaurant And Pub
103.3 WKFR

4 Beginner-Friendly Disc Golf Courses Near Kalamazoo

Similar to regular golf, disc golf is a popular spot where frisbees and baskets are used in places of golf balls and the cup. Now that the weather is warming up in west Michigan and we're finally braving the outdoors again, you may be looking for the perfect all ages activity for you and the fam. Look no further than disc golf!
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Bike Season Is Here: The Rules For Sharing The Road With Bicycles and Motorcycles in Michigan

The weather is warming up, and it's likely you're starting to see more people around Michigan riding bicycles and motorcycles as a way to get out and stretch their legs. While riding a bike or motorcycle as a leisurely vehicle can really help you get a closer experience with the pure Michigan we all love, it can also be extremely dangerous if not everyone on the roadway is respecting each other and following the rules.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Mary Monko’s Tragic Decapitation Inside Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids

Every once in a while you stumble across some Michigan history that isn't so pretty and actually leaves you with chills. One such story popped up on my timeline I wanted to share with you about a woman named Mary Monko who was tragically decapitated by an elevator in the early 1900's in the, at the time, new Pantlind Hotel in Grand Rapids, now known as the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. A newspaper clipping from the Clare Sentinel depicts the events which led to the tragic event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103.3 WKFR

West Michigan Retreat Hopes to Support Families Affected by Cancer

It's something we all hope to never hear: a positive cancer diagnosis. Especially, when it comes to children. It's a heartbreaking journey for any family to go through. Especially, during a pandemic where resources for support might be limited. Thankfully, as things are slowly returning to "normal", there's at least one organization hoping to provide a little bit of fun for families affected by cancer.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Strict-Rule School For Delinquents: Muskegon, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This abandoned Muskegon school was constructed in 1930 and quickly became known as one of the finest school buildings in the entire state of Michigan. According to...
MUSKEGON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Did You Know The General Foods Company Got Its Start in Michigan? Here’s How

Not to be confused with General Mills, the food company General Foods got its beginnings here in Michigan, thanks to C.W. Post. C.W. Post had been a sanitarium patient of Dr. John Kellogg's in Battle Creek (yes, THAT Kellogg). While toiling at his job manufacturing farm equipment in 1885, Post had a mental breakdown. After quitting that job and becoming a real estate developer, he suffered another breakdown in 1891. Seeking help for his mental problems, he discovered Dr. Kellogg’s sanitarium. While a patient, he observed the breakfast products that Kellogg was coming up with for the sanitarium inmates. This inspired Post to kick off his own cereal company; it has been suggested that he stole the ideas from Kellogg for cornflakes, a breakfast beverage, and Grape Nuts.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

This St. Joe Church Has the Most Adorable Yearly Tradition

Stop the presses! Hold the phone! If you're driving, why are you even reading this in the first place put the phone down and pull over because...this will be the most adorable thing you see today. Apparently, at Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, there's an annual tradition. Or...
RELIGION
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, Here’s How To Spring Into Summer For $500

Kalamazoo, we want to help you Spring Into Summer with a $500 Visa Gift Card thanks to our friends at J Rittenmeyer USA. But how do you get your hands on it? It's simple... Once a day, we'll be dropping a blue button into one of our articles that says "Spring Into Summer." All you have to do is simply click on the button and click on the daily entry. But each daily entry lasts only 24 hours, so make sure everyday you listen to our station on where to find the article that has the entry button, or just click on the articles and find it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy