ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Deer disease cutting down on North Dakota licenses, hunter success

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bismarck, ND) -- An outbreak of disease amongst deer in western North Dakota last...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Anglers preparing for Minnesota fishing opener

(St. Paul, MN) -- Anglers are preparing for Minnesota's fishing opener. The season starts Saturday and the opener is a unique Minnesota tradition. The state Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Manager Brad Parsons says fish may be shallower and could respond better to live bait. Parsons also says smaller lakes...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Storms rage from South Dakota through Wahpeton, east into Minnesota lakes country

(Fargo, ND) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is confirming one death after severe storms hit several areas of the state. About 50 National Guard members were activated Thursday night to assist in areas with extensive damage. Dozens of storm-related injuries have been reported, some critical. Noem visited Castlewood yesterday and is planning other stops in Hamlin, Deuel, and Codington Counties.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Federal report shows 12 Indian Boarding Schools located in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report from the U.S. Department of the Interior shows that 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota. The federal report was released Wednesday and investigates the history of Indian Boarding Schools and plans the department has to correct the wrongs against Native Americans. The North Dakota schools housed children from all five of the main Native American Tribes in the state.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Business Dean Scott Beaulier leaves NDSU for University of Wyoming’s College of Business.

(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU's Dean of the College of Business Dr. Scott Beaulier is moving from the Midwest to the University of Wyoming. The info comes from Dr. Beaulier, who held the tile of 'the youngest dean in America' six years ago. He is the winning candidate among five finalists for the Dean's title at the University of Wyoming's College of Business.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bird Flu found in first wild mammal in Minnesota

(Anoka County, MN) -- A fox kit in Anoka County is positive for bird flu. The deadly and highly contagious virus has killed large numbers of wild birds this spring. The Department of Natural Resources says the positive case is the first confirmed in a wild mammal in Minnesota. The...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Badlhill Dam to temporarily increase water release rate

(Valley City, ND) -- The U.S Army Corps of Engineers are looking to increase the amount of water released from Baldhill Dam. Officials say 2.5 inches of rain is causing space concerns. The move to lower dam levels by 4,500 cubic feet of water per second would create more space now to allow for more fine control for future rain events.Officials say they will maintain water levels near 16.5 feet for the several days.
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New special court for veterans being established in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A new special court for veterans is being established in Grand Forks. North Dakota's first-of-its-kind treatment court would target behavior when judging criminal actions by veterans. Veterans treatment court coordinator Kim Higgs expects the court to begin seeing cases late this summer. Higgs says many veterans...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Mule Deer#Fish
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota educators to begin drafting new Math, English learning standards

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and educators from across the state are set to begin drafting new math and English language arts and literacy learning standards. The standards would apply to grades Kindergarten through 12th. Educators can apply to take part in the process by visiting...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota House passes measure to legalize sports betting

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota House is advancing a measure that would legalize sports betting. The bill would allow Minnesotans to place bets in-person and online. The measure passed on a bipartisan vote. The Senate hasn't held a hearing for its own proposed sports betting bill yet.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Supreme Court to hear Pendleton appeal

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal from the man accused of murdering Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte and his own mother. Salamah Pendleton is appealing his conviction on two murder charges after the May 2020 shooting. He was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for the murder of Holte and life in prison for the murder of his mother, Lola Moore. He was also sentenced to 20 years each for the attempted murders of Sergeant Kelly McLean and Corporal Ron Nord, and five years for each count of terrorizing and reckless endangerment.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Improvement plan released for Fargo Police Department, Chief Zibolski

(Fargo, ND) -- Details are being released about an improvement plan for the Fargo Police Department and its chief. City commissioners ordered the plan in January as an effort to combat morale and staffing issues. Chief David Zibolski created the plan in March with an initial goal to improve recruitment, retention, and satisfaction within the department.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail Power Company working to restore power for thousands

(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Thursday evening’s severe weather has resulted in prolonged outages for more than 24,000 Otter Tail Power Company customers primarily in Minnesota and South Dakota. "With significant damage to equipment, including more than 250 broken poles, the company anticipates that it may take most of the...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County: Barn fire leads to 1,000 livestock deaths

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire with livestock inside. The Henning Fire Department says more than 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival. The barn, along with a loafing shed and a milking parlor, were completely destroyed by the fire. The department says no animals survived the blaze.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota State Senate candidate under scrutiny for debts

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Republican state Senate District 35 candidate is facing scrutiny for debts he owes. Public records show Ryan Eckroth is facing a federal IRS tax lien and a court-ordered judgment against him for a debt owed to a credit union. Records indicate Eckroth owes over eleven-thousand dollars to the IRS and more than six-thousand dollars to the First Community Credit Union.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sanford Ambulance to host EMS Week event Monday

(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford Ambulance is set to host an EMS Week celebration on Monday to showcase Sanford Ambulance and other area first responders. “EMS Week is a time to recognize our emergency medical service providers for the important work they do in our community each day,” says Tim Meyer, Sanford Ambulance senior director of emergency services. “I am tremendously proud of the exceptional care our emergency responders provide to the residents of the communities we serve.”
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several hundred abortion activists rally in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's streets turned pink following hundreds of abortion activists voicing their opposition against signals from the U.S Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. "I think the turnout is absolutely amazing," said abortion activist Madison Ziegler, "It just proves that people want legal accessible abortion and that...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lightning strike lights up home in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- No injuries, but extensive damage after Severe weather pushed through Detroit Lakes Wednesday evening. The Detroit Lakes Fire Department says that crews responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a blaze on the south side of the big lake. What they found was a massive house fire, set off by a lightning strike from the weather in the area.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy