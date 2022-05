Hopefully everyone had a great work week! The middle of May is finally here and the start of the rainy season in South Florida begins on Sunday. But the last couple of days we have truly felt the transitional period as we have been seeing strong thunderstorms and plenty of shower activity across South Florida through the afternoons. And while our afternoons have been a bit more active as far as rain and thunderstorms, our mornings have been a little more typical of what we normally see during the dry season. However, this morning we saw a difference as far as rain. South Florida started off with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms especially along our coastal locations. This is a sign that the pattern is changing.

