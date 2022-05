A snowy start to spring and a rainy April brought us out of drought conditions, but it didn’t stop there. “We really have not had a good dry out period where the soil has been able to absorb a little dry out and then be able to be ready to handle a lot more water,” explained NWS Warning Meteorologist Joe Moore. “The soil right now is very what we call hydrophobic. That water is hitting the already wet soil when it's raining and it's running right off into our rivers and streams.”

10 HOURS AGO