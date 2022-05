Mount Kisco Eminent Domain Hearing Adjourned Until Next Week

Just when we all thought that the troubles of the pandemic were behind us, a Hudson Valley school district is canceling in-person classes due to an outbreak of cases. The Hyde Park Central School district announced that all classes will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, May 11 and that they are currently figuring out a plan for the rest of the week. The closure is due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among members of the transportation staff.

HYDE PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO