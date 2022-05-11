These people 5 times more likely to have COVID-19 reinfection

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Clalit Health Services found That after people have recovered from COVID-19, getting at least one dose of a vaccine provides added protection against reinfection.

They found that stay unvaccinated after being infected with COVID-19 and people are five times more likely than someone who has had the shot to get COVID again.

That’s because the immunity acquired through infection is short-lived.

The research is published in the New England Journal of Medicine and was conducted by Ronen Arbel et al.

Many patients think that because they have antibodies from having COVID-19, they don’t need the vaccine.

In the study, the team collected data on more than 149,000 patients in Israel. All had recovered from COVID-19 and had not been previously vaccinated.

More than 83,000 of them were vaccinated after recovery. Of those, 354 got COVID-19 again, compared with 2,168 who remained unvaccinated.

That works out to about two reinfections per 100,000 among vaccinated patients compared to 10 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated.

These data were based on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was 82% effective among 16- to 64-year-olds, and 60% effective among older people.

The team found its effectiveness was the same whether patients received one or two doses, the researchers noted.

That finding supported evidence from earlier studies that found one dose was plenty to protect against reinfection.

Researchers suggest that people who have had COVID should get the vaccine. How many doses they get has to do with their doctor and their situation.

If you care about Covid, please read studies about why COVID-19 can trigger severe disease and death, and this inexpensive heart drug could help treat severe COVID-19.

For more information about Covid, please see recent studies about new way to prevent many COVID-19 variants, and results showing the key to suppressing COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.