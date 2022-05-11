ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccination linked to 15% reduction in stillbirths, study finds

 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of London and elsewhere found that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy using mRNA vaccines is linked to a 15% reduction in stillbirths.

They also found that vaccination in pregnancy is 90% effective against COVID-19 infection and is safe, with no increased risk in adverse outcomes for women or their babies.

The research is published in Nature Communications and was conducted by Asma Khalil et al.

In the study, the team reviewed 23 studies including 117,552 COVID-19 vaccinated pregnant women, almost exclusively with mRNA vaccines, such as those produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

The team says the findings can help to address vaccine hesitancy in pregnant women.

Although many things are returning to normal, there is still a very clear and substantial risk of COVID-19 infection for mothers and their babies, including an increased risk of premature birth and stillbirth.

It is essential that as many people as possible receive their vaccines to reduce the risk of complications during pregnancy.

This study shows that COVID-19 vaccination is both safe and effective and we hope that this will help to reassure pregnant people to take up their offer of a vaccine going forwards.

Scientists now have strong evidence to show that the vaccine does not increase the risk of adverse outcomes and is the best way of protecting both women and their babies.

We would recommend all pregnant women have the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster vaccine.

COVID-19 is still prevalent and if you do get the virus when you’re pregnant then you are at higher risk of severe illness.

The research provides much-needed assurance to women of the safety and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy.

Despite the fact that vaccine uptake in pregnancy in England increased from 23% in August 2021 to 53% in December 2021, nearly half of all pregnant women in the latest data have not yet received this vaccine.

One of the reasons that women often give for this hesitancy is concern about the effect of the vaccine on their baby.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

