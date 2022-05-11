ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fatigue feelings may predict death risk in older people

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOii3_0faAraDV00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from the University of Pittsburgh found that how fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood of death is less than three years away.

They found older people who scored the highest in terms of how tired or exhausted they would feel after activities were more than twice as likely to die in the following 2.7 years compared to their counterparts who scored lower.

The research is published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series A and was conducted by Nancy W Glynn et al.

Fatigability was assessed for a range of activities using the novel Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale. Previous studies have shown that getting more physical activity can reduce a person’s fatigability.

This study is the first to link more severe physical fatigability to an earlier death.

The team hopes the findings provide encouragement for people to stick with exercise goals in the New Year’s resolutions.

In the study, the team conducted the Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale to 2,906 participants aged 60 or older in the Long Life Family Study.

Participants ranged from 0 to 5 on how tired they thought or imagined that certain activities—such as a leisurely 30-minute walk, light housework or heavy gardening—would make them.

The team found that participants who scored 25 points or higher on the Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale were 2.3 times more likely to die in the 2.7 years after completing the scale, compared to their counterparts who scored below 25.

Beyond tying high fatigability to an earlier death, the study shows the value of the Pittsburgh Fatigability Scale, which was created in 2014. It has since been translated into 11 languages.

If you care about wellness, please read studies about why exercise can protect brain health in older people and these exercises may help reduce fatty liver disease.

For more information about wellness, please see recent studies that people with COVID-19 infections may age much faster, and results showing this stuff in cannabis may protect aging brain, treat Alzheimer’s.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
moneytalksnews.com

This Is the ‘Ideal’ Amount of Sleep for Older Adults

If you want to keep your mind sharp, aim for seven hours of sleep per night in middle and advanced age, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Cambridge in England and Fudan University in China. Getting less or more than seven hours of sleep is...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Brain#Brain Health#Fatty Liver Disease#Gardening
IFLScience

Anxious People Walk Like The Elderly And It Could Help Diagnose The Disorder

The lyrics of a certain huge hit were sometimes misheard as: “You can tell by the way I use my walk/I'm an worried man, no time to talk.” It's a pity that isn't what the Bee Gees actually sang, because they could have claimed vindication from scientific research 45 years later. A new paper has shown young people with anxiety tend to walk in ways that resemble the elderly, offering a potentially valuable diagnostic tool.
MENTAL HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
InsideHook

How to Eat Your Way Out of a Potential Dementia Diagnosis

Historically, men’s magazines haven’t given cognitive health the attention that it deserves. “DEFEAT DEMENTIA IN 60 YEARS” doesn’t have quite the same ring as “BUILD ABS IN SIX WEEKS.”. But the rate of Alzheimer’s is rising rapidly in America, and the disease could impact...
HEALTH
Harvard Health

LATE: A common cause of dementia you’ve never heard of

If dementia is a general term that means thinking and memory has deteriorated to the point that it interferes with day-to-day function, what are the top three disorders that cause dementia in older individuals?. Did you think of Alzheimer’s disease? Good! Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Did...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ohmymag.co.uk

High cholesterol: These visible clues on your skin signal risk of heart disease

Although cholesterol has been given a bad rap in a diet-happy society, the human body needs some level of cholesterol to function properly. But, like almost everything enters the body, too much cholesterol can lead to various cardiovascular conditions. It is recommended to check your lipid levels regularly, but these changes in your skin may indicate a dangerously high cholesterol level.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

What Is Dementia-Related Psychosis?

Dementia is a group of conditions that cause a decline in cognitive functioning, which includes thinking, remembering, and problem-solving. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Symptoms of dementia include memory loss, difficulty expressing thoughts, and becoming confused or disoriented. Some people with dementia may become aggressive...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I was raised by a mother who was battling ME – it’s not just ‘being tired’, it’s a devastating, life-defining disease

When people ask me what ME is, I try to remind myself that the knot in my gut isn’t their fault. No matter how well intentioned, the accompanying question: “Is that when you’re always tired?” – and knowing how far short from the reality this falls, is something I’ll never get used to.It sometimes feels easier to admit defeat than divulge the reality. For me, ME mostly means heartache. ME is watching my mum struggle to walk up the stairs most days, or to shuffle to the kitchen to take her painkillers. It’s hearing her mentally strain to engage...
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Essential medicines are in dangerously short supply

A great deal has been made of the shortage of some HRT products, yet these are not the only unobtainable medications. Your report mentions a shortage of antihistamines (Boots, Superdrug and other chemists report hay fever pill shortages, 10 May). On Wednesday, I was unable to get adrenaline, which I need for an allergy. No date of when it would be accessible could be given. There is no alternative. I have been waiting for weeks for Betnovate ointment.
PHARMACEUTICALS
shefinds

Trainers Say You Should Do This One Exercise Everyday To Live Longer

We’ve all heard time and time again that eating well and exercising are the two necessities for living a long healthy life. But that broad advice has fed into an incredibly saturated wellness market, to the point that it feels there are neverending programs, products, and opinions on what exactly those two pieces of advice mean. We all want to feel our best and live the best life possible, so you may have found yourself a time or two trying expensive wellness programs, buying pricey vitamins, or following strict and life consuming diet plans that make it impossible to lead a balanced life.
WORKOUTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy