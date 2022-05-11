ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Theater director has a stroke the day after a crushing fall

By American Heart Association
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YXDJ_0faAr8mW00
Credit: Victoria Shepherd

To celebrate her 50th birthday, Victoria Shepherd was pulling out all the stops.

She was in her 30th year as a freelance director in Toronto, so the party would begin at her latest play. Her friends would take in a closing week performance of “The Glass Menagerie” by her favorite playwright, Tennessee Williams.

Next, the party would move to her home. As guests enjoyed a multi-layer cake she planned to bake, they’d be entertained by the musicians from the soundtracks to her plays. Her daughter, Vivien, would sing.

Less than a week before the event, Victoria was showing Vivien a new metallic red lipstick she’d bought for the party.

They were on a landing between the kitchen and the back door that also served as an entrance to the basement stairs.

As Victoria was doing a bouncy “lipstick dance,” she lost her balance. She tumbled backward, falling down the stairs.

At the bottom, her head bounced off a door. Her left shoulder slammed into the door jamb. She could hear her shoulder crack.

Dazed but conscious, Victoria felt her shoulder throb. She also felt a lump on the back of her scalp. She couldn’t get up.

Vivien called 911.

At a hospital, doctors told Victoria she didn’t have a concussion. But she did have a shattered shoulder that would require surgery. She was sent home with her left arm in a sling and a prescription for pain medication.

“Don’t you think it’s weird that they’re not keeping me overnight with this lump on my head?” she asked her husband, Brent.

Once home and in bed, Victoria vomited all night. She also had a horrific headache.

The next morning, Victoria was lying in bed, still sick to her stomach.

“You need to get to the bathroom,” Brent told her.

Victoria sat up and put her right leg down on the floor.

He urged her again to stand up.

“I am!” she said.

In her mind, she was upright on both feet. But her left leg was still on the bed.

At that moment, Brent noticed Victoria’s speech was slurred. The left side of her face was drooping. He knew what that meant.

“She’s having a stroke,” he called out to their son, Christien. “Call 911.”

At the hospital, doctors told Victoria she’d had a hemorrhagic stroke. That happens when a blood vessel breaks and bleeds into the brain. They could not say whether it was related to her hitting her head or to the pain in her shoulder.

Victoria’s stroke was considered mild to moderate. She had no cognitive deficiencies and her speech returned to normal within days. She did, however, need physical therapy for her left arm and leg.

With the party canceled, Victoria spent her 50th birthday in the hospital.

The mounting disappointments were difficult to absorb. Yet there were signs of progress. For instance, Brent noticed that each day she could move a little more. She even started directing a play via video conferencing from the hospital.

A few weeks later, Victoria was transferred to one rehab center, and then another. All told, she spent 81 days in facilities.

The biggest challenge was regaining use of her shattered shoulder. Between the stroke and the complexity of the damage, doctors opted to wait before surgically repairing it.

For months she couldn’t use it to get up or support herself. Being overweight didn’t help, she said. Once she was up, she had to work on relearning to walk and improving her gait.

Victoria also had stroke-related incontinence, which frustrated and humiliated her.

During this time, friends banded together to help. Online they posted updates and organized a visitation schedule. Neighbors planned meal deliveries.

“There was this amazing outpouring of friendship,” Victoria said. “I guess that was the best thing to come out of this.”

On the downside, Victoria, who came home walking with a cane, felt depressed and scared.

Although doctors said there was no indication she would have a second stroke, she felt anxious. She also was angry that her life had changed so drastically.

“I sat around like a lump,” she said. “My rage had gotten so bad that I was lashing out at friends.”

She started taking a second antidepressant that helped greatly.

Victoria’s stroke was in the summer of 2019. A year later, amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, friends persuaded her to go on a hike. For Victoria, this wasn’t just about getting out in nature. It also was about taking on a challenge.

“We did 5 miles, and I felt so proud of myself,” she said.

In March 2021, Victoria finally had the shoulder surgery. She’s regained most motion but was told she would never be able to lift it above shoulder height. She’s still trying to regain dexterity in her left hand.

Her reduced ability has affected her guitar playing and typing. Her typing speed went from pro to low; because of that, she left an administrative job and is looking for a new one.

Victoria walks without a cane, though she feels some heaviness in her left foot that leaves her nervous about stumbling. She’s also able to pedal on a stationary bike, which she uses daily for exercise.

She continues to direct plays and expects her lingering issues to improve.

“Since stroke recovery never stops, I am hopeful,” she said.

If you care about stroke, please read studies about what are ideal blood sugar levels for preventing repeat strokes, heart attacks, and this healthy habit can lower risks of stroke and heart rhythm problems.

For more information about stroke, please see recent studies about therapy that could boost recovery from stroke and dementia, and results showing these 3 common prescribed drugs may increase stroke risk by 60%.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

5 key childhood risk factors can predict a heart attack or stroke 50 years later

MELBOURNE, Australia — Life would be much easier if we all had our own medical crystal ball. The ability to see into our health futures could potentially save countless lives. While it isn’t quite a magic 8-ball, researchers from the Murdoch Children Research Institute (MCRI) say it may be possible to predict major heart problems decades before they ever occur.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Stroke Recovery#Hemorrhagic Stroke
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: What are some natural ways to reduce blood pressure?

Dear Dr. Roach: What are some natural ways to reduce blood pressure? -- JW Answer: Too often, physicians jump to medication treatment to control blood pressure, when there are non-drug ways of reducing blood pressure that are often overlooked. Not every person with high blood pressure is salt-sensitive, but overall,...
HEALTH
WPG Talk Radio

Five Best Foods for High Blood Pressure

If you suffer from high blood pressure, you are not alone. More than one billion people around the world suffer from high blood pressure. Studies show that high blood pressure can be treated with medications, but it is also extremely recommended to change lifestyle patterns. These patterns include changing your...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTBS

'Stroke-Heart' Syndrome Can Signal Danger for Patients

Major heart complications soon after a stroke can put survivors at higher risk for a heart attack, death or another stroke within five years, new research shows. Heart problems after a stroke are common and are referred to as stroke-heart syndrome. These heart problems were known to increase stroke survivors' short-term risk of disability and death, but the long-term impacts had been unclear.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

How 5 People Found Strength During Their Stroke Recovery

You’ve probably never considered that a stroke could affect you in your 30s or 40s—let alone in your 20s—but about 10% to 15% of all strokes occur in people aged 18 to 50, according to a 2020 study published in the journal Stroke.1 Additionally, people assigned female at birth under the age of 30 are 44% more likely to have a stroke compared to similarly aged people assigned male at birth, according to a 2022 review published in the same journal.2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Miami

Broward Health Patient Whose Life Got Turned Upside Down After Stroke Wants You To Know Warning Signs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – May is stroke awareness month and one local hospital wants to make sure you know the warning signs to protect yourself and your loved ones. CBS4 reporter Nicole Lauren has the story of one woman whose life got turned upside down after a stroke. Leticia Mejia had no health issues in the past. One day, while exercising, she suddenly collapsed. That’s when she was rushed to the hospital and was told she suffered a stroke. On Friday, the 38-year-old is sharing her story and a warning for others. “Were going home!” Mejia has a long road ahead of her, but on this...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MedicineNet.com

What Is Bad About Triglycerides?

Triglycerides are a form of fat present in the human body. They are derived from food, and the body produces a major amount of triglycerides (genetically inherited tendency). All surplus calories from the diet, particularly carbs that the body does not require immediately are stored as triglycerides in the body. They are utilized as a source of energy to keep the body going in between meals.
HEALTH
Freethink

Genes from over 5,000 stroke patients hint at surprising treatment

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis researchers believe they have reopened the debate on a potential stroke treatment decades after it was abandoned. Analyzing over 5,000 genomes from ischemic stroke patients, the team found two genetic markers that were associated with patient outcomes in the 24 hours after a stroke. Both genes were related to how a neurotransmitter called glutamate (yes, as in MSG) works in the brain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
LiveScience

Veins and arteries: Facts about our blood vessels

Veins, arteries and other blood vessels are essential to our body's survival. To deliver blood around the body, a sophisticated circuit of blood vessels provides oxygen, removes waste, and maintains pressure so that the vascular network can operate ceaselessly. Every cell in the human body requires oxygen to produce energy,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Tips to reduce stroke in the diverse communities

Stroke is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., about 800,000 strokes occur per year. Of all strokes, 87% are ischemic. This means they occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain and stops blood flow. The remaining 13% are hemorrhagic, where a blood vessel ruptures and causes bleeding into brain tissue.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can You Reset Your Heart Rhythm? Cardioversion

You can reset your heart rhythm through cardioversion, which is used to restore a normal heart rhythm in people with an abnormal heartbeat. Cardioversion can be done through either medications or surgical intervention. When would you need to reset your heart rhythm?. Resetting your heart rhythm may be required if...
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy