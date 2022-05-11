ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

Softball Recap: Eagles fall, Spartans continue to roll

By Paul Schmitt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the softball diamond, local high school teams were able to get their...

Eagles baseball sweeps Cedar Grove-Belgium

The Southern Door Eagles' offense was on for both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday, beating Cedar Grove-Belgium 6-3 and 6-1. In game one, Jared Hawkey was the winning pitcher with 3 IP in relief. He allowed 0 hits while recording 6 strikeouts. Christian Counard hit a double in the victory.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Baseball round-up: Gibraltar hosts Southern Door on 105.1 The GOAT

Gibraltar will battle Southern Door for a doubleheader at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek after a night of mixed results for both teams. The Vikings struggled again against Kewaunee, losing their game 12-2. Brady Kita had a pair of hits for the Vikings, while Sam Lindenberg and Cooper Cole registered RBI. An eight-run third inning for the Storm ultimately doomed the Vikings. Thomas Stangel and Cal Ihlenfeldt collected three RBI apiece, while Ihlenfeldt pitched all five innings, allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Clippers soccer falls at Xavier

The Sturgeon Bay Clippers soccer team kept it close in the first half but host Xavier pushed forward as they went on to win 3-0 Saturday. Andrea Brizuela Seijo snuck one goal and Keira Peterson got two goals passed Clippers goalkeeper Drew Starr to take the victory.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Softball round-up: Southern Door sweeps NEW Lutheran

Southern Door dominated both of its games on Thursday to highlight the day's action of softball. The Eagles' Ashlyn Delfosse and Chloe Lustila provided the hitting and pitching in both games as they beat the Blazers 13-3 and 10-0. Kewaunee shut out Sturgeon Bay 6-0. Scheduled games from Thursday with...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Luxemburg, WI
Brussels, WI
Softball round-up: Sevastopol wins in five innings

The Sevastopol Pioneers' softball team only needed five innings to demolish St. Thomas Aquinas/Lena 14-1. Libby Ash was the winning pitcher with 5 hits and 8 strikeouts. The Pioneer bats were led by Jolene Luedtke going 3-3 with a home run & 4 RBIs! Alaina Schopf went 2-3 with a triple. Naomi Rikkola went 2-2 with a double & 4 RBIs.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Baseball preview: Gibraltar, Southern Door hit the road

Ahead of their doubleheader showdown to be featured on 105.1 The GOAT on Friday, Gibraltar and Southern Door's baseball teams head out of town on Thursday. In addition to the Vikings playing a single game at Kewaunee (4:30 p.m.) and the Eagles battling Oconto in a doubleheader (4:30 p.m.), Sturgeon Bay playing two in town against Peshtigo (4:30 p.m.), and Luxemburg-Casco playing one at home against Notre Dame Academy.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
DCBL Preview: Egg Harbor welcomes Baileys Harbor on 105.1 The GOAT

The battle of the harbors goes to the bayside Sunday as Egg Harbor welcomes Baileys Harbor. Both teams were on the opposite sides of blowouts last week with the Indians pounding Institute 26-1 while the A's were on the short end of a 18-1 decision to Washington Island. Quinn Struck...
EGG HARBOR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Homes surrounded by Oconto flooding

The sheriff is warning people to respect the power of Mother Nature. Appleton schools canceled classes. Green Bay schools informed parents how they're keeping students cool.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
SS Badger sets sail towards brighter future

Before thousands begin to sail between Ludington, Mich. and Manitowoc, Wis. this summer, you may have already seen one of their big changes for the upcoming season. The SS Badger opened its 2022 season on Thursday with a new paint job. The Lake Michigan car ferry spent several weeks at Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay for its quinquennial visit for maintenance when it also received a new paint job. The crew also received an upgrade on its quarters as well as new lighting installed on the ship. The visit came after its inaugural season under its new ownership, Interlake Holding Company. The season will begin with one roundtrip daily between the two cities before eventually expanding to two.
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

High school athletic complex from NFL player breaks ground

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran High School broke ground on a new athletic complex on Friday. The project will be named after Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman and Lutheran alum Kevin Zeitler. Zeitler Stadium will include a turf stadium with a multi-purpose field, a new track, batting cages, an athletic training...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

More pavement buckles reported in southern Wisconsin Friday amid record May heat

PORTAGE, Wis. — Crews repaired multiple pavement buckles in southern Wisconsin Friday evening as a record-breaking streak of May heat continues. A pavement buckle was reported around 2:15 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 51 at mile marker 95.1 in the Portage area. All lanes reopened by around 7:45 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Buckles were reported around...
PORTAGE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: See the total lunar eclipse this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend you can see a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth casts its shadow over the moon. Brad Spakowitz discusses when the eclipse will begin and when it hits its peak. How late will you have to stay up? And more importantly, will the clouds let us see it?
GREEN BAY, WI
Joseph H. Parent

Joseph Parent, 86, of Baileys Harbor, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 8, 2022, after several months of illness. He was born March 20, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Homer Parent and Luella (Mann) Parent. Joe was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor. He attended the Baileys Harbor Grade School, and graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1954. The following year, he married his high school sweetheart Doris Uhlemann on September 10, 1955 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He and Doris shared 28 years of marriage. Together, the young couple raised three boys, Steve, Mike and Jim. As a family, they always took the opportunity to boat, travel, and attend the boys’ many sporting events. Joe was an avid baseball pitcher, playing in High School and the Door County League. His pitching style mirrored all of the other aspects of his life….strong, fast, and just wild enough to keep his opponents guessing and off balance! He tried out for the Milwaukee Braves and was offered an opportunity to play on their Single A farm team in Georgia, but he turned down the opportunity to stay in Baileys Harbor and begin his life as a husband, father, and businessman. In his early years he was very active in the community as a member of the Baileys Harbor Lions Club, donating his time, equipment, and materials to make the town of Baileys Harbor a better place.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
KARE 11

2 tornadoes confirmed in NE Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Multiple rounds of powerful storms left their mark on Wisconsin Monday, with two confirmed tornados — an EF0 and EF1 — both touching down in the northeastern part of the state. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the EF1 tornado...
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
1440 WROK

One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

First Wisconsin mammals - 3 baby foxes - found with dangerous bird flu

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three baby foxes in Wisconsin contracted the avian flu variant that has already led to the deaths of millions of birds across the state. The Department of Natural Resources reported the discovery Friday, noting researchers had not found the strain making the jump to mammals in Wisconsin until now. Infected foxes have previously been found in Minnesota, Michigan, Canada, and Europe.

