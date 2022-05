Amazon's Alexa mobile app is primarily useful for Echo owners for changing various settings of the voice assistant and the associated device, but the app also offers a shopping list functionality that might have flown under the radar for many Echo users. The e-commerce giant is looking to change that with its Alexa Shopping List Savings program and is even offering cashback to lure users into it. The move will also provide the company with valuable insight into consumers' shopping habits.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO