Grand Forks, ND

Rising water on Lake of the Woods causing concern

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Badlhill Dam to temporarily increase water release rate

(Valley City, ND) -- The U.S Army Corps of Engineers are looking to increase the amount of water released from Baldhill Dam. Officials say 2.5 inches of rain is causing space concerns. The move to lower dam levels by 4,500 cubic feet of water per second would create more space now to allow for more fine control for future rain events.Officials say they will maintain water levels near 16.5 feet for the several days.
VALLEY CITY, ND
The Ann Arbor News

Great Lakes’ water temps soar after several days of record heat

A large area of much warmer than normal temperatures really warmed the Great Lakes’ surface water temperatures. Here’s a look at some water temperature changes this week. Firstly, I should emphasize the water on the Great Lakes is still dangerously cold. Surface water temperatures that have warmed into the 50s will still cause hypothermia in just a minute or two. Stay out of the water unless you have a dry suit on and a life jacket.
TOLEDO, OH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
The Independent

Thousands evacuate First Nations town amid flooding in Canada

Massive flooding in western Canada has forced the evacuation of the First Nations town of Hay River in the Northwest Territories. All 4,000 residents of the town were ordered to evacuate as flooding reached the community's downtown area, according to the Associated Press. Chief April Martel of Katl'odeeche First Nation issued the order on Wednesday, telling community members to head south to the town of Enterprise to escape the flooding, which is the worst the region has seen in decades. Another nearby city, Yellowknife, opened an evacuation centre for people fleeing Hay River, and the Big River gas station in...
ENVIRONMENT
Post Register

Highway 20/26 closed in Eastern Oregon

ONTARIO, Ore. (CBS2) — Highway 20/26 is closed in Eastern Oregon near the southeast Cairo Junction due to road repairs. The closure is near milepost 262 at the intersection of OR 201, with traffic impacted between Imperial and Gem Avenue. There's a detour in place for local non-commercial traffic.
TRAFFIC
Cool 98.7

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
KELOLAND TV

Castlewood Mayor says city severely damaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Castlewood Mayor Brian Ries said no one should be traveling into the city tonight as there has been reported severe damage in the city. Ries said he was out of town when the storm hit but was on his way back at around 7:05 p.m. Residents have told him and shared damage.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
KX News

Body of missing Fort Yates woman recovered from Missouri River

Correction: The original story stated Little Bird’s body was found April 10. The body was discovered May 10. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Remains recovered from the Missouri River late Tuesday night have been identified as those of missing 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Fort Yates. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the body was discovered […]
FORT YATES, ND
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Crews respond to wildfire, public asked to avoid area

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is currently a large wildfire around Blue Lake and Black River Ranch, in the Pigeon Forest, authorities say. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. Four helicopters are dropping water on the fire, authorities say. DNR officials say the fire is more than...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI

