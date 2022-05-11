ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo gets 911 upgrade

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is one of the first cities in North Dakota to get a 911 upgrade....

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sanford Ambulance to host EMS Week event Monday

(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford Ambulance is set to host an EMS Week celebration on Monday to showcase Sanford Ambulance and other area first responders. “EMS Week is a time to recognize our emergency medical service providers for the important work they do in our community each day,” says Tim Meyer, Sanford Ambulance senior director of emergency services. “I am tremendously proud of the exceptional care our emergency responders provide to the residents of the communities we serve.”
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New special court for veterans being established in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A new special court for veterans is being established in Grand Forks. North Dakota's first-of-its-kind treatment court would target behavior when judging criminal actions by veterans. Veterans treatment court coordinator Kim Higgs expects the court to begin seeing cases late this summer. Higgs says many veterans...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail Power Company working to restore power for thousands

(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Thursday evening’s severe weather has resulted in prolonged outages for more than 24,000 Otter Tail Power Company customers primarily in Minnesota and South Dakota. "With significant damage to equipment, including more than 250 broken poles, the company anticipates that it may take most of the...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Government
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Badlhill Dam to temporarily increase water release rate

(Valley City, ND) -- The U.S Army Corps of Engineers are looking to increase the amount of water released from Baldhill Dam. Officials say 2.5 inches of rain is causing space concerns. The move to lower dam levels by 4,500 cubic feet of water per second would create more space now to allow for more fine control for future rain events.Officials say they will maintain water levels near 16.5 feet for the several days.
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Anglers preparing for Minnesota fishing opener

(St. Paul, MN) -- Anglers are preparing for Minnesota's fishing opener. The season starts Saturday and the opener is a unique Minnesota tradition. The state Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Manager Brad Parsons says fish may be shallower and could respond better to live bait. Parsons also says smaller lakes...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several hundred abortion activists rally in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's streets turned pink following hundreds of abortion activists voicing their opposition against signals from the U.S Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. "I think the turnout is absolutely amazing," said abortion activist Madison Ziegler, "It just proves that people want legal accessible abortion and that...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#911#Gps#At T
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Highway Patrol warning travelers of high winds

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all motorists to travel with care thanks to high winds occurring across the state. "During these conditions, high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over dimensional vehicles have restricted travel," said NDHP Sergeant Wade Kadrmas in a statement released to WDAY Radio. "North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle."
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bird Flu found in first wild mammal in Minnesota

(Anoka County, MN) -- A fox kit in Anoka County is positive for bird flu. The deadly and highly contagious virus has killed large numbers of wild birds this spring. The Department of Natural Resources says the positive case is the first confirmed in a wild mammal in Minnesota. The...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Business Dean Scott Beaulier leaves NDSU for University of Wyoming’s College of Business.

(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU's Dean of the College of Business Dr. Scott Beaulier is moving from the Midwest to the University of Wyoming. The info comes from Dr. Beaulier, who held the tile of 'the youngest dean in America' six years ago. He is the winning candidate among five finalists for the Dean's title at the University of Wyoming's College of Business.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UND, Frontier Airlines agree to new career pathway partnership

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The University of North Dakota and Frontier Airlines recently reached an agreement creating a career pathway program for students in the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences. Frontier Airlines joins a robust list of U.S. airlines that have established similar programs with UND Aerospace –...
FRONTIER, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Improvement plan released for Fargo Police Department, Chief Zibolski

(Fargo, ND) -- Details are being released about an improvement plan for the Fargo Police Department and its chief. City commissioners ordered the plan in January as an effort to combat morale and staffing issues. Chief David Zibolski created the plan in March with an initial goal to improve recruitment, retention, and satisfaction within the department.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Federal report shows 12 Indian Boarding Schools located in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report from the U.S. Department of the Interior shows that 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota. The federal report was released Wednesday and investigates the history of Indian Boarding Schools and plans the department has to correct the wrongs against Native Americans. The North Dakota schools housed children from all five of the main Native American Tribes in the state.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police share some capabilities of their body cameras

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is sharing some of the functions of the body cameras they wear while on the job. The department wanted the ability to record interactions with the public, while simultaneously not exceeding the perceptive abilities of the officers in the field. "We don't want...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota GOP endorse Jim Schultz for Attorney General

(Rochester, MN) -- Twin Cities attorney and political outsider Jim Schultz has officially been endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party. "I have been humbled by the outpouring of support we have received from folks across the state," said Schultz, in a statement following the endorsement. "Thank you to the delegates and supporters for entrusting me to take on far-left Attorney General Keith Ellison this November. I wont let you down."
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota House passes measure to legalize sports betting

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota House is advancing a measure that would legalize sports betting. The bill would allow Minnesotans to place bets in-person and online. The measure passed on a bipartisan vote. The Senate hasn't held a hearing for its own proposed sports betting bill yet.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy