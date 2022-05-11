Fargo gets 911 upgrade

(Valley City, ND) -- The U.S Army Corps of Engineers are looking to increase the amount of water released from Baldhill Dam. Officials say 2.5 inches of rain is causing space concerns. The move to lower dam levels by 4,500 cubic feet of water per second would create more space now to allow for more fine control for future rain events.Officials say they will maintain water levels near 16.5 feet for the several days.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO