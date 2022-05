The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) are partnering to prioritize the safety protocols needed to continue full-time, in-person school for all students. We know our students learn best in-person, where they have access to critical support and services. ODE and OHA last issued a School Health Advisory on March 2, 2022. That advisory was in effect until April 30, 2022. This advisory is in direct response to the change in CDC Community Levels seen in six counties in Oregon over the last two weeks and the rise of respiratory disease in communities across Oregon.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO