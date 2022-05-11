ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

VW to challenge Rivian, Ford with electric Scout SUV

By Jan Schwartz, David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baLRt_0faATBPk00

HAMBURG/WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States offering new electric pick-up and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The German carmaker would invest around 100 million euros ($106 million) in the new Scout brand, the people said, potentially seeking external funding through investors or an IPO to expand its production capabilities.

Volkswagen's supervisory board will "decide on the topic" at a meeting later on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed, adding an update was planned later on Wednesday.

Volkswagen has moved away from cars in the United States as it adds more electric models. SUVs now account for about 75% of the U.S. sales of the group's VW and Audi brands, which represent about 4% of U.S. auto industry sales. U.S. sales of the two brands were down about 30% in the first quarter.

Scout and Travelall vehicles made by International Harvester were forerunners in both function and style of popular SUVs from the Big Three Detroit automakers such as the Ford Bronco and General Motors' (GM) (GM.N) Chevrolet Suburban.

Harvester stopped building the Scout and Traveall in 1980 after the oil price shocks of the mid-1970s as it went through a restructuring.

But the Scout "look" lives on in vehicles such as Ford's (F.N) current Bronco and electric vehicle (EV) startup Rivian‘s (RIVN.O) R1 pickup and SUV line.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Volkswagen hoped to eventually sell up to 250,000 Scout-branded vehicles annually in the United States and begin production in 2026.

Volkswagen first disclosed it was considering using the Scout name late last year. The automaker's Traton SE business acquired U.S. truck maker Navistar in 2020, which owns the Scout name.

GM in 2020 said it would resurrect the Hummer name to build electric SUVs and pickup trucks and through March 31 has delivered 100 Hummer EV pickups in the United States.

($1 = 0.9477 euros)

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, David Shepardson Writing by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ipo#Vw#German#Travelall#International Harvester#Chevrolet
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
WXYZ

Hybrid and electric car owners furious about new taxes

Gas prices are on the rise, so you may be thinking an electric car or hybrid may be the answer. But what many drivers don't know is that in many states you may have to pay an extra tax on that earth-friendly car. A growing number of owners of these...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Reuters

431K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy